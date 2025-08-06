Congress to Subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Brody Carter
08-06-2025

Congress is targeting high-profile names with subpoenas in the Jeffrey Epstein case – among them: Bill and Hillary Clinton. Now, the White House is considering releasing Epstein associate Ghislain Maxwell's recent interview with the Justice Department.

House Oversight Chair James Comer is launching a new phase in the Epstein investigation. In addition to the former president and first lady, the subpoenas include more than a dozen influential figures such as former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller—as well as Trump's own former attorneys general, Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions.

It's part of a bipartisan call for transparency into the investigation of Epstein's activities and his clients.
 
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said, "The American people have a right to know who else was involved, whether the system was rigged in favor of the rich and powerful."
 
Rep. Comer also sent a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi for the unredacted files related to the Epstein case by August 19th.
 
"It's imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," he said.

The Trump administration reportedly is considering releasing the full transcript of a DOJ interview between Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as the president's personal attorney.

Sources say Maxwell told Blanche that President Trump "did nothing in her presence to cause concern."
 
When asked whether he believes the interview is credible, President Trump responded, "It's not an uncommon thing to do that. And I think he probably wants to make sure that, you know, people that should not be involved or aren't involved or not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people." 

Days after that interview, Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, was moved from a federal prison to a minimum-security Texas camp. President Trump told reporters he was not aware of the move. 

Trump said, "I didn't know about it at all, no, I read about it just like you did... It's not a very uncommon thing."
 

