Amid Heated Confirmation Hearings for Hegseth, 'All Glory...to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ'

Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary.

In a packed hearing room, Senate Armed Services Committee Chair, Roger Wicker quickly addressed the elephant in the room.

"This nomination is unconventional, the nominee is unconventional just like that New York developer who rode down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president," said Wicker.

During his opening statement, Hegseth agreed, acknowledging skepticism about his lack of Pentagon experience, while adding it's time to give someone with dust on his boots, the helm.

"Officers enlisted; Black and white, young and old, men and women, all Americans, all warriors. This hearing is for you. Thank you for figuratively and literally having my back," said Hegseth as protesters interrupted his remarks with shouting.

Security quickly escorted them from the room. Hegseth continued, stating why he believed Trump chose him.

"The primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense," said Hegseth.

Still, not everyone agrees Hegseth is the right fit. "I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job. We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you," said Democrat Committee Co-Chair, Sen. Jack Reed.

Reed addressed 2017 allegations of sexual assault and drug use against Hegseth. Those charges were dropped, and the nominee called the allegations a smear campaign.

Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire homed in on Hegseth's stance about women in the military.



"What do you have to say to the almost 400,000 women who are serving today about your position on whether they should be capable to rise through the highest ranks of our military?" Shaheen asked Hegseth during the hearing.

He answered, "Senator, I would say I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose."

Shaheen didn't buy Hegseth's response, adding, "Well I appreciate your 11th-hour conversion."

Given party lines, Hegseth's confirmation in the full Senate could be defeated if more than two Republicans vote against him. Hegseth stated, that regardless of the confirmation hearings' outcome, he believes God deserves to be praised.

"All glory, regardless of the outcome, belongs to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His grace and mercy abounds each day. May His will be done," said Hegseth.

One of the hot button topics during Tuesday's hearing: Hegseth's views on D.E.I. – which stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The Defense Secretary Nominee repeatedly stated that he believes strongly in the importance of prioritizing diversity. But Democrat senators pushed back, saying it's only when the beneficiaries are people like himself.

