Grand Jury Indicts Former National Security Advisor Bolton for Allegedly Sharing Classified Material

FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton waves as he arrives at his house Aug. 22, 2025, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 criminal counts under the Espionage Act. He's accused of sharing information that contained classified material related to U.S. national defense.

CNN cited two sources who say the Maryland grand jury indicted Bolton for allegedly sharing classified information, more than one thousand pages with diary-like notes, to his wife and daughter over email.

The indictment also contends that a "cyber actor," likely Iranian, hacked Bolton's computer, and Bolton later refused to say what kind of classified information was communicated through the account.

Bolton served as Trump's national security advisor for nearly 18 months until he was fired in 2019. He has accused the Trump administration of political targeting and says he has done nothing wrong.

Bolton wrote a scathing memoir about his time in the White House in which he called Trump "unfit" to be president.

The president reacted to reports of the indictment by commenting, "I think he's a bad person. Too bad."

