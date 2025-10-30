Why Europe Turned Against Israel – and America Hasn't

Demonstrators march on the sidewalks with Israeli and American flags during a rally for Israel, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Forgotten Factor Behind America's Enduring Support for Israel: 78 Million Evangelicals

ANALYSIS

Tucker Carlson, America's foremost right-wing broadcaster, sat down this week with Nick Fuentes — the self-proclaimed Christian nationalist and serial antisemite — for a long, meandering interview. The two sparred over race, gender, culture, and masculinity. But on one point, they were in perfect agreement: Christian support for Israel is a travesty.

"How do you explain people like Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, and John Bolton?" Carlson asked, shaking his head. "I've known them all… I've seen them be seized by this brain virus, and they're not Jewish." Then came the line that sent shockwaves through the evangelical world:

"Because it's Christian heresy, and I'm offended by that as a Christian."

It was a striking statement — dismissing tens of millions of American Christians for believing in the Bible's promise of the Land of Israel to the Jewish people.

And yet, in that same moment, Carlson inadvertently answered one of the most important political questions of the modern Western world — why have the U.K., Europe, Canada, and Australia turned so sharply against Israel, while the United States remains, by far, Israel's strongest ally?

The truth is simple — and statistical: all those other countries don't have tens of millions of Evangelical Christians, and America does. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center study, there are roughly 78 million Evangelical Christians in the United States, and most of them see the modern State of Israel as the living fulfillment of biblical prophecy — the continuation of God's covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and His promise through the prophets to restore Israel to the Jewish people.

Evangelical Christian support for Israel is deeply rooted in their theology and identity. In Britain, Western Europe, Canada, and Australia, no comparable group offsets growing hostility to Israel. With Christianity fading, secular and Muslim anti-Israel movements dominate.

The result is a cultural landscape in which the anti-Israel side is loud, confident, and growing, while the pro-Israel voice is reduced to a whisper. Jewish communities, small and shrinking, can't possibly compete. Britain's Jews are 0.5% of the population. In France, it's 0.75%. In Canada, less than 1%. Australia has barely 120,000 Jews in a country of 26 million.

Most Jews in these brave communities support and love Israel, but they face intimidation on the streets and at their synagogues, hostility in the media, and little meaningful support from their governments and the police. It's simple. In a democracy, numbers count, and Jewish supporters of Israel are outnumbered.

Meanwhile, in America, the demographics are reversed – and not because of the Jewish population. There are 7.6 million Jews in the U.S. – approximately 2.3% of the total population. Statistically, they are insignificant.

But then there are the Evangelicals: 78 million Americans who read the same Bible as Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz, and Cory Booker — "Christian Zionists" Carlson derides as having a "brain virus." They believe that standing with Israel means standing with God.

I've spoken at churches across the United States — from megachurches to small congregations, white, Hispanic, and African American — and I've seen the phenomenon firsthand.

Congregations filled with people who have never met a Jew and never been to Israel, yet pray for Israel with tears in their eyes. They raise money for Israel, lobby their politicians, and teach their children that the rebirth of Jewish Israel in 1948 was a miracle foretold in Scripture.



PHOTO: Israeli and US flags in Jerusalem, where the opening ceremony was held for the US embassy after its move from Tel Aviv, May 14, 2018. (Photo: Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik via AP)

That is America's real 'Israel lobby': millions of devout Christians whose faith, not politics, makes them Israel's strongest allies.

Europe lacks this, as Christian faith has faded and cynical politics drive attitudes. Without a vibrant Christian culture, emotional or theological links to Israel have disappeared.

Which is why the Western world has divided so starkly. On one side: Europe, without the Evangelical Christian voice; on the other: America, whose heartland still beats proudly with biblical faith.

Tucker Carlson, the self-appointed cheerleader for the woke right's hatred of Israel, despises his Christian co-religionists for embracing biblical destiny precisely because he knows that it is thanks to them that Israel still has America as a friend.

For my part, at a time when many have turned away from Israel, I appreciate the millions of Christians who stand with Israel out of faith and love. To me, this support clearly feels part of God's plan.