Vance Suggests Trump 'Hell' Warning to Hamas Involves Destroying Gaza Terror Brigades as Qatar Negotiations Intensify

Vice President-elect JD Vance is congratulated after a joint session of Congress confirmed the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's presidential victory, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Vice President-elect JD Vance provided further definition this weekend concerning President-elect Donald Trump's warning to Hamas that "all hell would break loose" if the hostages held in Gaza aren't released by Inauguration Day next Monday.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Vance stated, “It means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership."

Vance, who resigned last week from the U.S. Senate so he can assume the office of vice president on January 20th, added, “We’re hopeful there’s going to be a deal that's struck toward the very end of Biden’s administration – maybe the last day or two. But regardless of when that deal is struck, it will be because people are terrified that there are going to be consequences for Hamas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered several top security and intelligence officials to Qatar on Saturday night as the negotiations for the hostages' release intensified. Those officials included Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon (ret.), according to a report in Israel Hayom.

After the first day of talks, the Israeli delegation stayed in Doha, the Qatari capital, indicating possible progress.

The prime minister also spoke with President Joe Biden by phone Sunday, and the White House confirmed that the two discussed the negotiations in Qatar. The Israeli delegation met with two officials, Brett McGurk from the Biden administration and President-elect Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The White House said Biden and Netanyahu talked about “the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran’s power in the region.”

JNS News reports that Israeli and American officials estimate that about 60 of the Hamas-held hostages abducted on October 7, 2023, remain alive.

The Israel Defense Forces admit that they have not finished off the final two Hamas brigades in Gaza because of their belief that the terror operatives are holding the living hostages in the central Gaza Strip.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian Perspective.***