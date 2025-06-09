US-Led Gaza Aid Resumes as Israel Uncovers Major Hamas Command Center Under European Hospital

IDF Golani Reconnaissance Battalion troops’ activity in the area of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson.

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S.-led Gaza humanitarian aid effort resumed operations on Sunday after a brief pause. The program has allowed Gazan Palestinians to receive food and bypass the terror group Hamas.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distributed 1.6 million meals this weekend and has given out more than 10 million meals since the operation began late last month.

GHF Executive Chairman Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore explained the prime mission to CBN News.

“It’s really simple: feed Gazans. That’s the mission," he said. "That’s all we’re there to do and our goal is to do it efficiently, to do it safely, to help as many people as we possibly can.”

Moore told us the response from Gazans has been overwhelming.

"As an American, one of the things that just like, so encouraging to me, is Gazans spontaneously saying, ‘Thank you America, thank you President Trump, thank you to the United States. They understand that this aid is coming from in effect, the American people. It’s coming from us."

He added, "It’s an incredible, incredible thing and by the way, it’s a brave thing for these Gazans to do, to say thank you, America. Because the truth of the matter is for a long time, the first victims of terrorists in that strip of land has been the Gazans themselves, the Palestinians.”

Israeli military correspondent Yaakov Lappin says GHF represents a serious danger to Hamas rule inside Gaza.

“The reason that that's very harmful, to Hamas is because it takes away the dependency of the Gaza civilians on Hamas, and that removes its political power," he said.

Lappin added, "This is also a financial blow because Hamas sells excess aid that it hijacked, until now, on Gaza's markets. So, that was terror financing money that they're not being deprived of. And, also it's creating a geographical split between Gaza civilians and Hamas terror operatives. Gradually, the Gazans are moving south into the southern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Also in Gaza this weekend, the Israel Defense Forces removed the body of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, who was killed in a recent airstrike. His tunnel complex was underneath one the European Hospital, one of Gaza's main medical facilities.

IDF Spokesman Ellie Defrin stood in front of the complex and explained, "This is the entrance, the opening, for very deep commando control compound, Hamas’ commando control compound. Yet, this is another example of the cynical use of Hamas, using civilians as human shields, using civilian infrastructures, hospitals, again and again, to find those infrastructures.“

Defrin defended the IDF's movement of the Gaza population.

“One of our methods is moving the population for their own safety," he said. "We are moving them from one place to another for their own safety. Hamas is killing them. Hamas is using them as human shields."

He continued, "Day after day, time after time. We are seeing in every other house, every other building is being boobytrapped, or we have a shaft of a tunnel inside it, or it is being used by Hamas to hit Israeli forces or to launch terror attacks on us. So this is what we are doing.“

Israel's Channel 12 reports the IDF uncovered documents in Gaza showing that Hamas and Qatar worked together to block President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.

According to the report, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal told the emir of Qatar, "We need to cooperate in order to resist the Deal of the Century and thwart it."

Another major Hamas leader, Isrmail Haniyeh, reportedly noted, "The Qatari grants are Hamas’s main artery.”

The report contends that Qatar funded Hamas for years with millions of dollars, allowing it to survive and carry out the October 7th killings and kidnappings.

On the Iran front, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told Fox News Sunday about the results of his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There's no question in my mind coming out of that meeting what Mr. Netanyahu's intentions are, and that's to strike Iran when the negotiations go bad. The question's going to be what will be the United States' role," McCaul said.

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are currently at a standstill. Iran insists it must enrich uranium, while President Trump says it won't happen.