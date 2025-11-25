Trump Orders Review of Muslim Brotherhood Chapters as Northern Israel on High Alert, GHF Ends Gaza Aid

The Muslim Brotherhood at the evening prayer on one of the last nights of the holy month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, June 26, 2011. Photo Credit:ALFRED/SIPA/1111291528 (Sipa via AP Images)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the U.S. Secretaries of State and Treasury to submit a report within 30 days on the Muslim Brotherhood. The review will determine whether certain chapters of the group should be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928. Today, it has chapters throughout the Middle East and the world.

The president's order read, in part, "Its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests."

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, stating that its actions "to support terrorism and to subvert U.S. and Texas laws are unacceptable."

The order comes days after a 200-page report cited how the Muslim Brotherhood uses America's own democratic institutions to undermine its way of life as part of a plan to establish a global caliphate and Sharia law.

Northern Israel, meanwhile, is on high alert after the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hezbollah's military chief of staff. The Iranian proxy is reportedly warning that the next conflict is just "a matter of time." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar insists that Hezbollah must be disarmed.

"As long as Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon, Israel has no security, and Lebanon has no future," Sa'ar declared.

In Gaza, the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced that it is ceasing operations. CBN News visited one of the distribution sites where the humanitarian group provided food directly to the people of Gaza, bypassing Hamas, and helped lay the groundwork for the ceasefire. GHF states that the new U.S.-backed Military Coordination Center for the Stabilization of Gaza will adopt its successful model.