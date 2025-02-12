Trump, Netanyahu Hold to Hostage Ultimatum as IDF Prepares; Arab Leaders Balk at Relocating Gazans

Friends and family of Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were taken hostage on Oct.7, 2023 attack, watch broadcast of their release from Hamas in Gaza, at the Kibbutz Beeri, Israel, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump insists Hamas free all of the Hamas-held hostages in Gaza by noon Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is echoing that, yet it is unclear whether he means all the hostages or just the few who Hamas had previously committed to free on Saturday.

One thing is clear: Israel is ready to go back to war in Gaza because Hamas is suddenly holding up hostage releases.

Netanyahu told the nation, "If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end and the Israeli Defense Forces will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated."

President Trump doubts that Hamas will free any hostages on Saturday.

"I don't think they're going to make the deadline personally," he stated. "I think they want to play tough guy, but we'll see how tough they are."

Israeli troops must clear Hamas out before the U.S. can safely take over Gaza – a takeover Trump insists will happen. He repeated that at a White House meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah.

The president declared, "We're not going to buy anything. We're going to have it and we're going to keep it. And we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace."

And he insists Jordan, Egypt, and likely other nations will take in all of the people presently residing in Gaza.

“The Palestinians or the people that live now in Gaza will be living beautifully in another location," he added.

Still, the king insists Jordan won't take in the Gazans, and Egypt's president is so angry over the idea of Trump moving the Palestinians out that he's canceled his planned meeting at the White House next week.