Trump: Israel Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Hamas to Take Deal or Else

There could be a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas soon. President Trump says Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions for a ceasefire, and Hamas may be open to it, but serious roadblocks remain.

With Prime Minister Netanyahu heading to the White House on Monday, President Trump took to Truth Social, posting that Israel has signed off on the terms for a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.

"He wants to do that, {Prime Minister Netanyahu}," said Trump on Tuesday. "I think we'll have a deal next week."

Trump says he'll press Netanyahu to wrap up the war and warned Hamas to take the deal, or, in his words, "IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

Inside Gaza, word of a possible ceasefire brought hope and some cautious relief.

"This is a dream for us, for the people of Gaza," said Mahmoud Wadi, a Gaza Strip resident. "This is a dream because, frankly, we are tired. The word tired has a great concern behind it that only the people of Gaza know. We are exhausted, we are tired. We hope to God that the war will end. This is a dream."

The Israeli military says it has taken control of about 75% of the Gaza Strip, claiming it has already defeated three of Hamas's five brigades, with the last two surrounded.

"The Prime Minister is working to end the campaign in Gaza through the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas as soon as possible," said David Mencer, an Israeli government spokesman.

Hamas suggested it was open to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, but stopped short of accepting it, insisting on its longstanding position that any deal would end the war.

Previous ceasefire talks have fallen apart mostly over what comes next.

Israel wants the option to restart fighting if needed. Hamas is pushing for a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's position hasn't changed. They say the war only ends if Hamas surrenders, disarms, and leaves Gaza.

And while talks continue, the fighting hasn't stopped. The IDF says it intercepted missiles from both Gaza and Yemen on Tuesday night.

Sirens rang out in Jerusalem and other cities, but no damage or injuries were reported.

After that, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted on X, writing: "We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up… Maybe those B-2 bombers need to visit Yemen!"