Trump Declares 'All Bets Are Off' if Hamas Doesn't Release Every Gaza Hostage by Saturday Noon

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump set a deadline for the release of all the Hamas-held hostages in Gaza – Saturday at noon – warning that if they are not freed, "All bets are off."

Trump's ultimatum followed a Hamas announcement that it was ending the ceasefire agreement.

The president addressed reporters from the Oval Office Monday afternoon, delivering a clear message regarding the hostage situation.

"It’s Israel’s decision," he said, "but as far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12:00, I think it's an appropriate time. I would say cancel it—let hell break out."

To clarify what he meant by the hostages' release, Trump stated, "All of them, not in dribs and drabs. Not two and one, three and four, and two.”

He indicated that Israel could override his position if it chose, but he condemned Hamas for its handling of the last hostage release, particularly the three men freed on Saturday who appeared to be nearly starved.

"It looked like something out of the 1930s," Trump observed. "It’s an absolute disgrace. And I think they saw the way the world viewed it. They’re looking for a reason not to send more."

He also warned Hamas, suggesting consequences if the remaining hostages were not released.

"You’ll find out, and they’ll find out, too," he cautioned. "Hamas will find out what I mean. These are sick people, and they'll find out what I mean. Saturday at 12."

Earlier on Monday, Hamas announced it would not release any more of the captives held since October 7, 2023, on Saturday as scheduled, blaming Israel for allegedly violating the ceasefire.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed Israel failed to honor the agreement. According to a statement, Hamas accused Israel of delaying the return of displaced people in northern Gaza, targeting civilians with shelling and gunfire, and failing to deliver agreed-upon relief supplies.

Families of the remaining hostages expressed deep concern over the delays.

Yair Moses, the son of a released hostage, said, "I really hope this is just power games and that negotiations will help resolve the problem. I hope we will see more hostages released this coming Saturday."

Dr. Hagai Levine from the Hostages Families Forum Health Team, claimed, "The hostages are in clear and present danger. Their lives are at risk. We saw the images of those who were released. Those still in captivity may be in even worse conditions. They simply don't have time."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a Security Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to determine its next course of action.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has ordered the military to prepare "any possible scenario in the Gaza Strip" following Hamas' decision to halt hostage releases.

Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned Hamas' move as a "complete violation of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal," and he ordered the Israel Defense Forces to be at the "highest level of readiness."

