Trump and Netanyahu Say Hamas Has Agreed to Release Hostages

President Donald Trump, left, departs a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of Trump's proposed peace plan, which includes a halt to hostilities and the release of some hostages and prisoners.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote in a statement late Wednesday.

The conflict began with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians. In response, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in an effort to rescue hundreds of Israelis who were taken hostage by the terrorists.

According to reports, Hamas is now expected to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, while Israeli forces will begin pulling out from most areas of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home.”

FULL STATEMENT from Netanyahu:

"A great day for Israel. I will convene the government tomorrow in order to approve the agreement, and return all our dear hostages home.

I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and the entire security apparatus, whose bravery and sacrifice brought us to this day.

I thank, from the bottom of my heart, President Trump and his team for their mobilization for the sacred task of releasing our hostages.

God willing, we will continue together in order to achieve all our aims and expand the peace with our neighbours."

DEVELOPING...



