A Syrian opposition fighter holds a rocket launcer in front of a government office, where an image of Syrian President Bashar Assad is riddled with bullets after the opposition's takeover of Hama, Syria, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gaith Alsayed)

Syria's Assad Regime May Be Falling as Rebels Reach Damascus Suburbs; Trump Calls for No US Involvement

JERUSALEM, Israel – Syrian rebels reached the suburbs of Damascus, Syria's capital, on Saturday as the government of President Bashar al-Assad appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

The opposition forces' surprising march through Syria picked up speed as people stocked up on food and many fled to the Lebanese border. The government was forced to deny that Assad had fled the country as several reports indicated his family escaped to Russia after the rebels' initial advances.

Israel has fortified its troops in the Golan Heights amid rebel claims that they were advancing on Quneitra near the Israeli border. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet Saturday night to assess the situation.

President-elect Donald Trump, in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral and for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, released a statement on Truth Social calling for no U.S. involvement in Syria.

Trump noted the rebels are "obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking on Assad." He added, "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

Biden administration officials told CNN on Saturday that the chances of Assad being pushed out of power are increasing as the rebel offensive gains speed.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

The Associated Press reported, "Assad's chief international backer, Russia, is busy with its war in Ukraine. Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah, which at one point sent thousands of fighters to shore up Assad's forces, has been weakened by a yearlong conflict with Israel. Iran, meanwhile, has seen its proxies across the region degraded by regular Israeli airstrikes."

CBN News will have further coverage of events in Syria and the surrounding countries. For analysis of the situation, see CBN News Jerusalem Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell's report on YouTube below.