A man places a candle in a memorial for deceased hostages Shiri Bibas, her two children, Ariel and Kfir and Oded Lifshitz at 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Six More Living Hostages and Body of Shiri Bibas Now Back in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The terror group Hamas on Saturday released six living hostages into the custody of the Red Cross, which transferred them to the Israel Defense Forces. On Friday, the body of Shiri Bibas was also sent to Israel after Hamas had enraged Israelis by returning an unidentified Gaza woman in a coffin they said contained Bibas' body.

Hostages Omer Wenkert, 23, Omer Shem Tov, 22, and Eliyah Cohen, 27, were handed over in a ceremony in central Gaza supervised by masked, armed Hamas operatives, while two other hostages, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 39, were released in another ceremony in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

A sixth hostage, Hisham al-Sayed, 37, was also freed. Mengistu and al-Sayed were civilians who had wandered into Gaza more than a decade ago and had been held since then.

WATCH analysis from CBN News Middle East Correspondent Julie Stahl and Analyst John Waage BELOW:

In exchange for the hostages, Israel is expected to free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, which will add to the hundreds already released in the past few weeks. Many of those were convicted of murdering Israelis.

Cohen's family began chanting, "Eliya, Eliya, Eliyah!" as they saw him appear on a big screen in Tel Aviv. while Shem Tov's grandmother shouted, "My Joy, my life!" when his image appeared.

Mengistu's relatives stated, “Our family has endured 10 years and five months of unimaginable suffering. During this time, there have been continuous efforts to secure his return, with prayers and pleas, some silent, that remained unanswered until today. … We ask that these moments be respected and that we be granted the peace and rest we so desperately need.”

The community of Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was home to the murdered members of the Bibas family, announced, "With pain and deep sorrow, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Shiri Bibas, may her memory be a blessing, who was kidnapped from her home."

It continued, “Today, after 16 unbearable months, this painful circle has finally been closed for the family, and in the coming days she will return, together with her two small sons, to eternal rest in the soil of Israel."

In a video statement Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked, “Who kidnaps a little boy and a baby and murders them?" He answered, "Monsters, that's who."

Netanyahu added, "These Hamas monsters also cynically refused to bring back the boys’ mother, Shiri, and sent the body of a Gazan woman instead, in brazen violation of the agreement. Today the heavens shake."

And he delivered a warning: “As the prime minister of Israel, I vow that I will not rest until the savages who executed our hostages are brought to justice."