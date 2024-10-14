Regent University Launches 'Israel Institute' to Fight Antisemitism and Raise Awareness About Israel

Regent University students placed Israeli flags on campus as a memorial for the lives lost during the events of October 7 one year ago. (Photo Courtesy: Regent University)

It became very clear after the October 7th massacre in Israel that much of American academia is wrong when it comes to Israel.

We've seen campus protests flooded with anti-Israel propaganda, disinformation, and even antisemitism. Jewish students at elite universities have been harassed, attacked, and threatened.

To counter this dangerous trend, Regent University has launched a new initiative to teach the truth about Israel and its amazing impact on the world.

The Israel Institute was established to provide students and the world with factual information and analysis about the Jewish state, and to help the next generation of Christians to deepen their knowledge of, and engagement with, the modern state of Israel.

This milestone project will be led by Dr. A.J. Nolte who brings an extensive academic background and knowledge of world affairs with more than ten years of teaching on Israel and the contemporary Middle East.

The institute will also amplify Regent University's already firm commitment to Israel.

