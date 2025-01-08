ap25007614026026.jpg
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pressure on Hamas for Release of Gaza Hostages Intensifies as Trump Inauguration Nears

Julie Stahl
01-08-2025

JERUSALEM, Israel – After all the talk about hostage talks over the past year, it appears that a deal may really happen before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. 

Trump is repeating for emphasis what he's said will happen if Hamas doesn't free all the hostages.

"If they're not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East and it will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out," the president-elect said on a podcast Tuesday with conservative Hugh Hewitt.

Steve Witkoff, Middle East envoy in the next administration, remarked about Trump, "What he said, he expects. The red lines he's put out there – that's driving this negotiation."

Trump expressed anger about how Hamas has treated the hostages.

"That beautiful girl where they (Hamas) threw her in the car, pulled her by her ponytail, and threw her in the car like she was a sack of potatoes," he recalled. I said, what happened to her? So, she's dead. Like a 19, 20-year-old beautiful girl."

Trump added, "They should have never taken them. There should have never been the attack of October 7th."

Witkoff's taking part indirectly in the hostage talks in Doha, Qatar.

"I think that we've had some really great progress," Witkoff stated. "And I'm really hopeful that by the inaugural we'll have some good things to announce."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with an international task force that includes the U.S. The task force was formed to seek ways to free the hostages, as negotiations ramp up in Doha.

Israel is taking part in the task force, and the only hold-up seems to be the unreasonable demands by Hamas.

"There is a major scar on our nation," Herzog said. "There is a major scar on the face of the earth – the issue of the hostages. We want them back home as soon as possible. It's a huge task."

Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar-Tal declared, "Hamas is the only reason and the only obstacle to the release of hostages, including children, babies, men, women."

Qatari officials admit the negotiations are tough, so they won't speculate on their success.

"When an agreement takes place, it will take place and we will announce it at that time. But right now I don't think it's useful to speculate," said Majid al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman.

On another front, Israel has made it clear that it wiped out most of Iran's defenses three months ago, leaving the path open for the Jewish nation to safely attack the Islamic regime's nuclear facilities.

However, Iran has released a video of military air exercises it says is proof Tehran still has air defenses. The video shows simulated bombers targeting Iran's nuclear site being bombed out of the sky.

Iran Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Gen. Hossein Salami explained they conducted the exercise "to test the capabilities of our air defense in a situation close to reality."

Iran claimed it was able to knock out all incoming attackers within 15 seconds.

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East. A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years.


