Netanyahu Says Biden Halted Arms Shipments as Israel Fought Hamas, but He and Trump 'See Eye to Eye'

Hezbollah is said to be responding favorably to a U.S. ceasefire proposal, but as U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut for talks this morning, the terror group launched more missiles into central Israel.

Hezbollah is keeping up its deadly rocket attacks, firing over 75 rockets into Israel on Monday, resulting in one death and injuries to 56 others. Among the injured were 18 children. Fragments from missile interceptions also caused fires and extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in central Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered harsh words for the Biden administration in a speech to Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset Monday.

Netanyahu criticized President Biden and his advisers for faulty judgment and policies in Israel's war against Iran's proxies, including trying to stop Israel from an offensive against Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



"President Biden told me, 'If you go in, you will be alone.' He also said that he would stop arms shipments that were important to us, and he did so. Several days later, Blinken appeared and repeated the same things, and I told him, 'If we have to, we will fight with our fingernails,'" Netanyahu said.



The prime minister delivered that last line in English, as he said it to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Netanyahu repeated that he and President-elect Donald Trump see "eye to eye" on the threat of Iran.

He also confirmed that Israel hit a "specific component" in Iran's nuclear program in the Oct. 26 response to Iran's massive missile attacks against Israel.

