Netanyahu Recovers From Surgery; Disturbing Reports of Hostage Abuse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in the hospital following successful prostate surgery at Hadassah Medical Center. Professor Ofer Gofrit of the Urology Department confirmed, “Thank God, everything went well. We are in the recovery room. There is no suspicion of malignancy or cancer.”

Israel Strikes Houthis

Meanwhile, fighting continues on several fronts. Over a period of about a week recently, Houthis launched nightly missile attacks on Israel. Although most of the more than 200 rockets and drones fired at Israel over the past year have been intercepted, one in the recent volley crashed into Tel Aviv-Jaffa, causing damage and injuring 16 Israelis.

Aviram Gazit, a resident of the damaged building in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, described the terrifying moments following the missile attack: "Something like 40 seconds after the sirens, we heard the bomb, and all the glasses from the windows came on us."

In response, Israel launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes in Yemen, including targeting the airport in Sanaa. Israeli leaders emphasized their determination to continue these operations. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "We will hunt down all the Houthi leaders, hit them as we have done elsewhere. No one will be able to escape Israel's long arm. We will attack them in order to remove threats to the State of Israel."

Netanyahu echoed this resolve, declaring, "We are determined to root out this terrorist arm of Iran's axis of evil. We will persist in this until we complete the job."

Gaza Hospitals Turned Into Terror Hubs

The war continues in Gaza, with the IDF in northern Gaza killing 19 terrorists at Kamal Adwan Hospital and capturing 240 terror suspects, including the hospital director.

Additionally, Israel bombed an upper floor of a hospital in Gaza City, which the IDF identified as housing a Hamas command and control center.

Hostage Abuse in Gaza

Israel's Health Ministry is submitting a report to the United Nations this week detailing the severe physical, sexual, and psychological abuse endured by hostages in Gaza.

The testimony, provided by released hostages, reveals horrifying accounts of captors forcing even child hostages to perform sexual acts. Some were branded with hot irons, kept bound, starved, and denied medical treatment.

The trauma of such torture continues to haunt many hostages months after their release. Tragically, 78-year-old Hannah Katzir recently died from heart issues caused by the starvation and unbearable conditions she endured while in captivity.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel explained, "She was held captive, and she was one of the first to be released. Coming back to Israel, she suffered from a medical condition, came back in malnutrition, and was hospitalized."