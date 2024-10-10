Netanyahu, Biden Discuss Hezbollah, Iran Strategy as Report Suggests Sinwar Seeks Immunity

An Israeli soldier from an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit moves a weapon used by Hezbollah seized during combat operations in Lebanon displayed during a government-organized media tour, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Hezbollah continued to launch hundreds of projectiles at Israel on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden spoke for the first time in weeks.

More than 220 Hezbollah rockets and missiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, some of them causing damage.

An Israeli couple walking their dogs in Kiryat Shmona was killed in one missile attack.

After more than 50 days, Netanyahu, surrounded by top officials, talked with Biden Wednesday, in a call lasting almost an hour.

Biden reportedly told the prime minister the U.S. cannot and will not see Lebanon turned into another Gaza. Yet, the White House did blame the war on Hezbollah.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared, "For over a year, you've seen Hezbollah has attacked Israel and rejected all off-ramps to this conflict. That's what you've seen. The suffering we are seeing in Lebanon could have been avoided, could have been avoided if Hezbollah would have stopped its rocket attacks on Israel."

The State Department backed that up, insisting the terror group has failed to do what it pledged to the United Nations it would do: disarm and stay miles away from Israel's border.

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said, "Hezbollah was supposed to put down its arms and it was supposed to withdraw beyond the Litani River. And over the 18 years since that resolution was implemented, they refused to do either of those things."

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, announced another surprising fact.

"Hezbollah has fired more than 12,000 rockets, missiles, and UAVs at Israel," he said Wednesday.

For now, the U.S. is backing Israeli efforts to wipe out Hezbollah's ability to attack the Jewish state.

As for Israel's coming response to Iran for launching more than 180 missiles at it last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stark threat to Iran's regime.

"Our attack will be lethal, precise, and above all, surprising," he warned. "They will not understand what happened and how it happened.”

In Gaza, after months of silence, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has "resurfaced to seek guarantees for this own life."

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, Sinwar is trying "to find out the chances that he could receive immunity in any ceasefire-for-hostages deal.'

At the same time, The Jerusalem Post reports that Sinwar is trying to save his own life while telling other jihadists "Now is the time to revive suicide bombings."

