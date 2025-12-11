More Evidence Uncovered of Hamas Aid Hoarding; Sa'ar Warns Don't 'Dilute' Hamas Disarmament

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, walks with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, at the State Department, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JERUSALEM, Israel – More revelations have surfaced showing that Hamas has hoarded foreign aid in the Gaza Strip, as pressure builds on the U.N. agency for the Palestinians, and a surprising report is published from a human rights group not normally critical of Hamas's actions against Israel.

Mounds of baby formula, hoarded and hidden by Hamas for months, have been discovered, according to a Gazan activist.

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib posted the footage of the discovery on X, as he accused the terror group of deliberately stockpiling supplies during the worst days of Gaza's hunger crisis. The video stands in stark contrast to the global media genocide narrative that helped fuel anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment worldwide.

Inside the Trump administration, officials are weighing terrorism-related sanctions against UNRWA, the United Nations agency for the Palestinian refugees. No final decision has been reached; however, a senior State Department official says "Everything is on the table," calling the U.N. agency "corrupt," with a "track record of aiding and abetting terrorists."

UNRWA operates across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, providing aid and services to millions of Palestinians.

In a first, Amnesty International released a new report accusing Hamas of crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and the poor treatment of hostages after the October 7th, 2023, massacre.

The report indicates that Palestinian terrorists killed the vast majority of civilians that day, and presents evidence of physical and sexual violence against hostages. It also urges the return of the remains of the last hostage, police officer Ron Givili.

On the diplomatic front, President Trump is delaying his announcement of the new Board of Peace, the body tasked with the post-war management of Gaza, until after Christmas.

The president declared, "The Board of Peace will be one of the most legendary boards ever. Basically, it will be the heads of the most important countries – the presidents, the prime ministers, they all want to be on it."

The Gaza stabilization force could begin with just one or two countries, with others joining later. Some diplomats claim the delay shows that prospective foreign partners are hesitant about taking on the disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar raised that concern in Washington with his U.S.counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Sa'ar said that any attempt to "dilute" Hamas's obligation to disarm should not be accepted."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that message last week. "You gotta get rid of Hamas," he insisted. "That could happen one or two ways. You can have an international force that the U.S. is trying to put together, and I hope they succeed. If not, President Trump has said, and I have said it will be done the easy way or the hard way. The hard way is that we’ll have to do it.”

At The Jerusalem Post's Washington conference, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said, "We have to have a dose of reality here. Hamas is never going to give up its weapons or power unless somebody makes them."

And in his first visit to Israel as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz cautioned that Washington will not allow Hamas to rebuild, saying the terror group "has to go."