Media Watchdog: Stakes are High, Choices Stark in Narrative Battle over Gaza War

JERUSALEM, Israel – The stakes are so high in the war for Gaza that the conflict sparked an intense media war that began almost immediately after the fighting started. Gil Hoffman, an American-Israeli journalist who heads honestreporting.com, is well-positioned to weigh in on the media battle.

He’s concerned that the willingness of The New York Times and other major media outlets to present a false picture of Israel starving children in Gaza will continue to demonize the Jewish state even after the war of rockets, missiles, and tanks is over.

Hoffman told us, “People are going to be deciding: Did Israel in this war become an international pariah, or did it save the world from an Islamic fundamentalist nuclear bomb?”

To watch a segment of the CBN News interview with Gil Hoffman, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***