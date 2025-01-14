Many Israelis Wary of Hostage Deal that Could Cede Gaza Ground, Enable Hamas to Declare Victory

JERUSALEM, Israel – Both the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Trump's people are pushing hard for a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Many in Israel see reports about this possible deal as excruciating.

The ceasefire-hostage deal is still up in the air, but the U.S. is talking optimistically.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Hamas has accepted the draft of the deal, according to officials involved in the talks in Qatar. Israeli spokesmen say only that progress has been made.

On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan declared, "The parties are right on the cusp of being able to close this deal. Whether or not we go from where we are now to actually closing it, the hours and days ahead will tell. But I believe it is there for the taking, and we're going to do everything we can to push it, to get it across the line."

President-elect Trump stated, "There's been a handshake, and they're getting it finished. Maybe by the end of the week. But it has to take place."

Media reports indicate 33 hostages would be released at the start of the deal, but Israel's government is not sure how many of those will be live hostages.

The release of more would be negotiated in later stages. Israel appears ready to sign the deal, but whether Hamas will is unknown.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar remarked, "Israel wants a hostage deal. Israel is working with our American friends in order to achieve a hostage deal. And soon we will know whether the other side wants the same thing."

President Biden, in his final days in office, weighed in as well, saying, "Palestinian people deserve peace – the right to determine their own futures. Israel deserves peace and real security, and the hostages and their families deserve to be reunited. And so, we're working urgently to close this deal."

However, this progress comes after what The Times of Israel reported as a "tense" meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President-elect Trump's top Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Some hostage families and their allies have marched in Jerusalem to protest any deal that doesn't free all the hostages at once and in which Israel gives up hope of crushing Hamas in Gaza.

Protester Tamar Gesundheit appealed, "Please President Trump, do not pressure us to give into Hamas. Pressure them to give into us."

Ruby Chen, father of slain hostage Itay Chen, noted, "There is no confidence that this deal that is starting today with a number of hostages will actually continue to a deal that will have a second stage or third stage."

Vice President-elect JD Vance believes the reason there is progress is because of Trump's threat to Hamas.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Vance said, "But regardless of when that deal is struck, it will be because people are terrified that there are going to be consequences for Hamas."

Meanwhile, the fighting continues in Gaza, and the Houthis fired several ballistic missiles at Israel again overnight.