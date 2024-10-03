Jews in Israel and Worldwide Mark Jewish New Year 5785, Feast of Trumpets, as High Holy Days Begin

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jews in Israel and throughout the world are marking Yom HaTeruah, or the Feast of Trumpets, the first of the biblical Fall Feasts. It coincides with the start of the civil Jewish New Year, 5785, known in Hebrew as Rosh Hashana, which began at sundown on Wednesday.

The biblical Jewish New Year comes in the month of Nisan before Passover in the Spring. The Lord told Moses, just before the Exodus in Egypt, that

“This month (Nisan) shall be for you the beginning of months. It shall be the first month of the year for you.” (Exodus 12:2).

The Feast of Trumpets, celebrated this week, has great biblical significance. Senior Pastor at King of Kings - Jerusalem, Chad Holland, spoke this week on the importance of taking part in the Feast of Trumpets. To watch his message on "Making Trumpets Holy," click on the video below.