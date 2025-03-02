Jewish-American Comedian Travels Undercover to 'Wild' West Bank, Finds 'Mindblowing' Hostility to Jews, Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Young Jewish-American comedian Zach Sage could have had a more conventional Hollywood career. He features several Disney films and television projects on his resume and was a YouTube pioneer. Yet, his concern about rampant global antisemitism fueled by the war in Gaza took him to the West Bank, to the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

There, with a disarming friendliness in an undercover role, he asked many questions of equally friendly Palestinians who supported the October 7th Hamas attacks and would like to see Israel eliminated.

We talked with him about his startling "Wild West" (Bank) discussions. To watch the interview, click on the video above.

