Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to Gather in Copenhagen at Critical Time for Israel, Scandinavia

JERUSALEM, Israel – For eight years, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast has hosted events in which thousands of world leaders and influencers have learned how to engage with their governments on behalf of Israel.

JPB's director, Albert Veksler, stopped by our studio recently to fill us in on their next major event at the end of October in Copenhagen.

The Scandinavian countries haven't exactly been known for their strong support of Israel in recent years, but as Veksler told us, "Denmark has a history of standing with the Jews for the last 100 years." He added, "They were the ones who basically saved their Jewish population during the Holocaust."

It's a critical time for countries to strengthen their ties with Israel, especially in Europe, where countries such as Sweden, Finland, and Denmark are handing out pamphlets to prepare citizens for nuclear war due to fears of a widening conflict between Russia and Europe over Ukraine.

Pastors and Israel supporters are coming from around Scandinavia and other nations to meet and pray. The prayer breakfast also invited Danish King Frederik X, and the latest word is that he is expected to attend.

Space is still available for the gathering to be held from October 31 to November 1 in Copenhagen. Contact the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast for details on attending.

To watch the CBN News interview with Veksler, click on the video above.

