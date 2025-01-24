Israelis Debate High Cost of Hostage Deal as Security Cabinet Weighs Decision on Lebanon Pullout

President-elect Donald Trump listens to Steve Witkoff speak during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

JERUSALEM, Israel – As the ceasefire and hostage deal moves forward, Israel's Security Cabinet continues to weigh whether it can afford to withdraw IDF forces in Lebanon. Meanwhile, critics warn that the centrality of the hostage issue could hand the Palestinians the ultimate victory in the Gaza war.

Hostage Release and Ceasefire Developments

Israeli officials believe that Hamas will provide Israel with the names of four hostages scheduled for release on Saturday. Following the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement, under which three Israeli hostages were freed last Saturday.

As part of the ongoing ceasefire deal, Israel expects to receive a list of the remaining 27 hostages set for release in the first phase, along with details about their condition. Such a list would be provided on day seven of the agreement.

Reports indicate that Israel has specifically requested the release of Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage.

There are concerns as she is presumed to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rather than Hamas, potentially complicating her release.

As part of the exchange, Israel provided a list of the 80 terrorists to be released on Saturday from Israeli prisons. Many Israelis fear these terrorists will return to violence and carry out more murders.

According to Israeli officials, Hamas is likely to comply in exchange for Israel withdrawing forces from the Netzarim corridor.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for the hostage release and ceasefire arrangement, stating that it "should hold," but warned of significant consequences if it does not.

IDF Chief Resigns

Following the October 7 attacks, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and the head of the Southern Command have resigned, taking responsibility for the security failures.

The process to appoint a new Chief of Staff is set to begin on Sunday, marking a significant shift in military leadership as Israel reassesses its strategic operations.

IDF Operations in Gaza

The IDF continues operations in Gaza while upholding the ceasefire agreement, remaining vigilant against potential security threats.

Troops have encountered various threats and responded accordingly. In several locations, soldiers identified individuals approaching their positions and fired warning shots, prompting them to retreat.

In southern Gaza, a group of armed individuals was observed moving suspiciously near IDF forces, leading to targeted fire.

Additionally, in Rafah, an armed suspect operating from within a structure was identified as a potential threat and subsequently neutralized.

Tensions in Lebanon

Israel's security cabinet has yet to reach a decision regarding the potential withdrawal of IDF troops from southern Lebanon, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement signed in November.

While the ceasefire’s deadline for withdrawal is approaching, reports suggest that Israel is considering extending its presence for at least another 30 days due to ongoing security concerns.

US Policy on Iran and International Criticism

Reports also indicate that President Trump is set to appoint Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff as the administration’s Iran policy lead. This move suggests a potential shift from the "maximum pressure" strategy of Trump's first term, indicating a new approach to dealing with Tehran. However, concerns have been raised about Witkoff's prior business dealings with Qatar and the potential implications for Israel’s interests.

JNS News columnist and commentator Caroline Glick warns about the dangers of what she calls the "Biden-Witkoff deal" and contends that Israel must win the war in Gaza. She declared, "The dilemma is whether to sacrifice (Israel's) future collective security for the salvation of the hostages today or to secure its national survival."

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon has strongly criticized the international community for failing to address the suffering of Israeli children affected by Hamas attacks.

During a UN session, Danon displayed a photo of nine-month-old Kfir Bibas, kidnapped by Hamas, emphasizing that there has been no update on his condition, nor any intervention from the Red Cross or the UN. He accused international bodies of ignoring Israeli victims while amplifying the suffering of others.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***