Israeli Official Confirms Death of Hamas Leader and October 7th Mastermind Yahya Sinwar in Gaza Strike

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the long-sought after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

“Terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers,” Katz said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday members of Israel's security cabinet had been informed that Hamas' top leader was "very likely" dead.

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. He was chosen as the group’s top leader in August following the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh in an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

CBN's Chris Mitchell breaks down the news that a recent Israeli strike may have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar:

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote in a post on X on Thursday: "We will reach every terrorist — and eliminate him."

He also quoted Leviticus 26:7-8 writing, " Chase the enemy, and they will fall upon your sword."

A senior Israeli official told NBC News that troops identified him as being among three militant killed after "heavy gun battle" in a Gaza enclave. They said the operation had not been aimed at killing Sinwar.

A DNA sample had been taken from the body for expedited testing in Israel.

According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, "Orthodontic experts who examined the jaw and teeth of a corpse found in Gaza compared them with X-rays of Yahya Sinwar, revealing a unique and matching dental structure."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to inform the family members of remaining hostages that there were no signs of any harm to hostages during the recent incident, The Times of Israel reports.

Reports have circulated that Sinwar surrounded himself with Israeli hostages to ensure his safety.

Israeli media outlet, Channel 12, cited that Sinwar had been hiding with the six hostages who were recovered by the IDF on August 31 and speculated that was why he was not found with any hostages.

Israel has already killed several Hamas leaders in Gaza including former Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif and Rawhi Mushtaha.

President Biden responded to Sinwar's death stating,"This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world."

"Over 1,200 people were killed on that day, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, including 46 Americans. More than 250 were taken hostage, with 101 still missing. That number includes seven Americans, four of whom are believed to still be alive and held by Hamas terrorists. Sinwar is the man most responsible for this, and for so much of what followed," he continued.

"To my Israeli friends, this is no doubt a day of relief and reminiscence, similar to the scenes witnessed throughout the United States after President Obama ordered the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2011," Biden added. "Israel has had every right to eliminate the leadership and military structure of Hamas. Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7."

Hamas has yet to confirm Sinwar's death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.