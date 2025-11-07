Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Rebuild as IDF Finds More Hamas-UNRWA Ties

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel has launched its largest attack on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon since the 2024 ceasefire began. Thursday's escalation signals Israel's determination to prevent the Iranian-backed terror group from rebuilding its arsenal of weapons.

The Israel Defense Forces announced they completed a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons facilities. The military claims Iran's proxy continues to reestablish its terrorist stronghold and poses a clear and present danger to the State of Israel.

Before the attack, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to the Lebanese, a measure to prevent civilian casualties since the weapons facilities are in the midst of populated areas.

Israel's Knesset received a briefing reportedly warning that Hezbollah, with help from Iran, is rebuilding its military strength faster than Israeli strikes can stop it. The setback Israel dealt Hezbollah in the 2023-24 campaign is fading, the military believes, and Hezbollah is smuggling weapons through Syria and by sea, and it is also producing its own arms.

The IDF says its attacks on Thursday are "just a preview" of what is to come if the Lebanese army doesn't fully disarm Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the bombings, but said that negotiations are the only way to end the near-daily Israeli attacks on his country.

The U.S.is pressuring the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah. However, in an open letter, Hezbollah pledged to resist any attempts to take its weapons and it criticized Aoun for considering any negotiations with Israel.

One member of a Lebanese Christian party stated, "Hezbollah insists on dragging us into another destructive war. It is unacceptable for a minority held hostage to dictate the fate of the free majority."

Meanwhile, the IDF released documents showing evidence of an incestuous releationship between Hamas and UNRWA, the United Nations agency for the Palestinians. It uncovered details of Hamas operatives employed by UNRWA and documents revealing Hamas's use of UNRWA facilities.

Israel's military uncovered lists of UNRWA employees side by side with Hamas operatives, where the same individuals held both civilian and military IDs.

It's just the latest evidence showing how the U.N. agency and Hamas worked together in the Gaza Strip. UNRWA is funded by many European nations, Australia, and Canada, among others.