Israeli Air Force Strikes Yemeni Targets after Houthi Attack as Hostage Brother Blasts UN Security Council

Michael Levy, left on screen, who is the brother of Hamas hostage Or Levy, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JERUSALEM, Israel – With Hezbollah in Lebanon disabled and Hamas' strength waning, Houthi rebels in Yemen have been launching missiles at Israel, and Israel is striking back.

It came as negotiations to free 100 Israeli hostages are in the works, and the brother of one hostage leveled sharp criticism at the U.N. in a Security Council hearing.

Israeli airstrikes pounded the rebel regime in Yemen early Thursday after the Houthis launched another missile at Israel – one of several fired at the Jewish state in recent days.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced, "The IDF conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa (the capital)."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to huddle with top officials to discuss a hostage deal that may be fast approaching.

A Palestinian negotiator told the BBC the talks are in the final stage. Though issues remain, it may include a six-week ceasefire, during which Hamas would free 30 of the remaining 100 hostages.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said from Gaza that Israeli troops continue to do their part there.

"We are exerting pressure on Hamas daily, driving it into greater distress, to ensure the return of the 100 hostages," Halevi said.

The issue of the hostages came up in the United Nations Security Council Wednesday, where a hostage family member spoke directly to the body for the first time.

Michael Levy, brother of hostage Or Levy, told them, "Your silence is deafening. Your inaction is suffocating. For every day that this Council fails to act, the message is clear: that some lives are worth saving and others are not."

A top U.N. official admitted what's happening to the hostages is a travesty.

Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, declared, "I remain appalled that there are reasonable grounds to believe that hostages may be subject to ongoing sexual violence and abuse."

Turning to Iran, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon pointed out how the IDF's severe weakening of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran presents a golden opportunity.

He called it, "the chance to finally end the Islamic regime of Iran's aspirations for a Shiite supremacist empire."

Danon, speaking directly to the people of Iran, urged them to rise up.

"Do not miss this rare, historic opportunity," he said. "Take action now. The people of Israel stand by your side."

