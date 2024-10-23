Israel Takes Out Next Hezbollah Leader, War Resumes in Israel as Blinken Arrives to Push Ceasefire

JERUSALEM, Israel – Sirens sounded in central and northern Israel and the Air Force intercepted two UAVs that crossed into the Jewish state's territorial waters near Eilat on Wednesday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders about ceasefire talks.

Blinken is back in the Middle East for the 11th time since the war began. He's trying to revive ceasefire talks to free the Hamas-held hostages and end the Gaza war.

He may have come at an opportune time since Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week. Talk of deals is active again. "The death of Sinwar does create an important opportunity to bring the hostages home, to bring the war to an end, and to ensure Israel's security," Blinken said.

The head of Israel's largest intelligence agency, the Mossad, is advancing a comprehensive deal that not only would presumably finish the fighting with Hamas in Gaza but would stop the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon and free all the hostages.

Israel is also considering a smaller deal suggested by Egypt that would free several hostages now in exchange for a two-week Gaza ceasefire.

Israel released images of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Caesarea home that was hit by a Hezbollah drone over the weekend. The assassination attempt is making Israel more determined than ever to strike back hard at Iran and its proxies.

Israel government spokesman David Mencer declared, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate the Prime Minister – it's clearly a grave mistake."

President Isaac Herzog noted, "Their attacks with drones, missiles, rockets, their attack on the private home of the Prime Minister – it's all part of a major campaign which, at the end of it all, is led and commanded in Tehran."





Israel is now confirming that in early October it eliminated Hashem Safieddine, the Hezbollah official who was expected to lead the group after Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah's death. Israeli airstrikes killed both men, along with dozens of other Hezbollah leaders.

The IDF is still taking out Hezbollah targets in Lebanon no matter how deeply hidden they are amid Lebanese civilians.

Stunning photos and video from the military show an Israeli missile falling out of the sky and down the side of a Beirut building before it exploded, bringing the entire structure down.

As Israel winds up the biblical fall holidays Thursday with Simcha Torah, many will be remembering the shock, horror, and tragedy that hit the country a year ago, when another of Iran's proxies, Hamas, launched its brutal massacre, catapulting the country into an existential war on seven fronts.

