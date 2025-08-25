Israel Strikes Back at Houthis, Hamas: 'Whoever Attacks Us, We Attack Them'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is vowing to repay every Houthi attack after it struck the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday. At the same time, Israel is gearing up for its major offensive in Gaza City, hoping to free the hostages and finish Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces struck Houthi military targets following a ballistic missile launch on Friday that set off sirens in many parts of Israel. Israeli airstrikes targeted a military base in which Yemen's presidential palace is located, along with two power plants and a fuel depot. Yemeni sources say six people were killed.

"Whoever attacks us, we attack them," Netanyahu declared. "Whoever plans to attack us, we attack them. I think the entire region is learning Israel's might and determination."

The strike came in response to a Houthi-launched ballistic missile on Friday that had a cluster bomb warhead, which carries multiple smaller bomblets that scatter over a wider area, making it harder to defend against and more dangerous to civilians.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, “We continue to impose an air and naval blockade and are striking infrastructure targets that are used to promote Houthi terrorism. For every missile they launch at Israel, the Houthis will pay with interest."

Katz went even further, likening Israel's response to the plagues in Egypt, as described in the Book of Exodus.

"Today we brought a plague of darkness on the Houthis," Katz warned, "And later there will also be a plague of the death of the firstborns."

Earlier, Katz had cautioned that the "Gates of hell will soon open over Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza, until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament.

Hostage families and others are pushing the Netanyahu government to make a deal and get their loved ones back.

However, over the weekend, the IDF began bombing the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City, as the military increased its presence in northern Gaza.

Tens of thousands of reservists are called up to report for duty on September 2nd.

Hamas is still pushing the Israeli starvation of Gaza narrative, even though tons of food are entering Gaza and being distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and other international organizations.

In one of the latest photos of a "starving child," Britain's Daily Mirror ran a frontpage headline demanding Israel "Stop Starving Gaza's Kids," with a photo of three-year-old Karim Muammer, saying he was hospitalized with severe malnutrition.

The IDF produced medical records showing he suffers from Fanconi Bickel Syndrome, with symptoms of "gross developmental delay and no weight gain."

David Bedein of the Center for Near East Policy Research claims there is malnutrition and suffering in Gaza but it's not caused by Israel and it's been around for decades.

Bedein told CBN News, This is an Arab tactic and a tactic used by UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency), Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority.

He added, "We've seen one tactic used very successfully, that is self-infliction of wounds, showing themselves to be suffering. But they are suffering trying to create situations of malnutrition, of poor medical attention."