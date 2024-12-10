Israel Denies Report Its Tanks, Troops Near Damascus; IAF Strikes More Than 300 Syrian Targets

Israeli soldiers stand next to armored vehicles parked near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

JERUSALEM, Israel – After last weekend's fall of the Assad regime in Damascus, Israeli forces have struck more than 250 targets inside Syria, and the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen Network reported Tuesday that Israeli troops have moved into the southern suburbs of Damascus less than 15 miles from the capital. Israel denied that report.

This follows Sunday's reports from multiple sources that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out dozens of air strikes against terrorist targets inside Syria.

JNS News reports that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces to create a secure area "free of heavy strategic weapons and terror infrastructure beyond a buffer zone between Israel and Syria. The IDF has also taken full control of that buffer zone on the Golan Heights set up at the end of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

In addition, Katz ordered the army to “prevent and thwart the renewal of the arms smuggling route from Iran to Lebanon through Syria, in Syrian territory and at border crossing points," in a clear effort to shut down a weapons supply line to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

CBN CEO Gordon Robertson interviewed former IDF officer Jonathan Conricus, now with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies on Monday's 700 Club to get his thoughts on the strategic military and political changes in Syria and the Middle East. Watch that interview below.

