Israel Braces for Release of Hostage Bodies as Speculation Focuses on Shiri, Ariel, Kfir Bibas

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel and Hamas have agreed to speed up the next exchange of the Hamas-held hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas says it will now release six hostages this coming Saturday. It also says it will return the remains of four dead hostages to Israel on Thursday.

If true, what's coming Thursday may be one of the hardest blows to the heart of Israelis yet. A senior Hamas official announced the terror group will release four bodies on Thursday, and among them will be Kfir Bibas, less than a year old at the time of his kidnapping, Ariel Bibas, who was age 4 on October 7th, and their mother, Shiri Bibas.

However, the Israeli government insists the fate of the Bibas mother and children can't be confirmed until the remains are examined and the identities verified.

Relatives of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir released a statement saying, "We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter. Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over."

The Israel Defense Forces weighed in, urging the public to rely only on announcements from official sources and to refrain from rumors that harm the families of the hostages and the public.

In an emotional reunion, Yarden Bibas, the father and husband, was released nearly three weeks ago in a hostage exchange. He's still waiting to know the fate of his wife and chldren.

Balancing this potentially heartbreaking news is the announcement that Hamas will release all at once the last six living hostages due to be released in phase one of the ceasefire.

They'll all reportedly be freed Saturday, rather than across the next two weekends.

Some of these releases come a week ahead of schedule. They also would mark the return of all living hostages slated for release in this current phase of the ceasefire.

Herut Nimrodi, the mother of hostage Tamir Nimrodi, stated, "This is what Hamas is sharing. You know, we knew there was a possibility that they didn't make it. They did get, Yarden, the father, and I know that as much as hard as it was for him to be in captivity, to know that his wife and children may no longer live, it's very devastating.”

On a CBN News YouTube video with Raj Nair, Mark Halawa expressed the heart of many.

He said, “So, this comes as a devastating blow to all of Am Israel, to all the free world and to all the amazing people that support the people of Israel during these tough times."

Halawa continued, “I’m not sure what to make of this except being shattered. These two children and their mother have, you know. Everybody’s seen their videos taken from their homes at gunpoint. The Iconic red hair has been on everybody’s mind. Everybody’s been praying for the Bibas family. Just because of their age, they’re young. Who takes hostages who are babies, who are sleeping in their cribs, just yanked out of their homes?"

At the Washington Hebrew Congregation Tuesday, they marked 500 days after October 7th with a national prayer for the return of all the hostages.