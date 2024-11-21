International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu—Now What?

JERUSALEM, Israel – The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, along with his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas officials. The warrants turn Netanyahu and Gallant into internationally wanted suspects.

Netanyahu is condemning the ICC's arrest warrant, saying Israel "rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions."

In a statement released by his office, he said: "There is nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza."

The warrants accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza, and accuse Hamas for the October attacks that triggered Israel's offensive in the Palestinian territory. The ICC decision would put Netanyahu at risk of arrest if he traveled to certain countries.

The warrants come as Israel fights wars with Hamas on its southern border and Hezbollah on its northern border to finally put a stop to the terrorism, including ongoing rocket and drone attacks on Israeli civilians.

Biden Admin Pushes Another Ceasefire Deal

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel late Wednesday in the latest attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Yet, some believe the deal would protect Hezbollah and its sponsor, Iran.

Hochstein concluded talks with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The U.S. envoy concluded, "The meeting today built, on the meeting (Tuesday) and made additional progress." He indicated he would go to Israel to try to "bring this to a close."

However, a prominent sticking point in recent days has been the insistence that Israel can't have the freedom to respond to Hezbollah violations of the agreement. "It is not allowed for the Israeli to violate and kill and enter whenever it wants," said the group's leader, Naim Kassem.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar countered that the Jewish nation must have that right. "We will need to keep the freedom to act if there will be violations," Sa'ar noted.

Sa'ar added that Israel must prevent Hezbollah from ever again threatening northern Israel. "We will have to enforce that they won't be able to again build their force in Lebanon – they won't be able to bring again ammunition, missiles."

While Hochstein would not discuss details of the potential agreement, Middle East analyst Lee Smith told CBN News that it calls for the underwriting of the Lebanese Army which has been infiltrated by Hezbollah.

Critics Warn Biden Admin's Ceasefire Deal Would Benefit Hezbollah, Iran

Smith believes the deal favors Hezbollah.

He argued, "It not only protects an Iranian proxy, the chief Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, but it also stiffs the American taxpayer. We call it funding for Lebanon. It’s not funding for Lebanon, it’s funding for Hezbollah."

Smith added, "We're talking about an additional $400 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces, in addition to the hundreds of millions that we have now decided to give them yearly. What we're doing is we're paying a Hezbollah asset. So, I think it's, it's a very bad development for the region."

The United Nations Security Council tried Wednesday to pass a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. However, the U.S. vetoed the resolution

U.S. Permanent Representative to the U/N. Robert A. Wood stated, "We made it clear throughout negotiations, we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages."

Israel points out Hamas can easily end the war. Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon declared, "If Hamas were to release the hostages and surrender their weapons, not one more shot would need to be fired."

In the U.S. Senate, an effort by progressives to end sales of offensive weapons to Israel went down to a solid defeat, 78-19.

Lead sponsor Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) contended that Israel hasn't just gone after Hamas in Gaza, but also the Palestinian people. Opponents countered such a proposal would send the wrong signal.

"This signal will be seen by the enemies of Israel and the enemies of peace as 'if they just stick with it, they will win,'" said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also opposed the Sanders plan, noting, "It has been a cornerstone of American policy to give Israel the resources it needs to defend against its enemies. We should not stray from that policy today."