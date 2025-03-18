IDF Spokesman as Gaza Fighting Resumes: 'A War We Must Conduct and Must Win'

Chris Mitchell
03-18-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – The series of Israel Defense Forces air strikes on Gaza Tuesday represents a major change from the past two months when Phase One of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas produced relative quiet as the two sides exchanged Israeli hostages –living and dead – for more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, many who had murdered Israelis in terrorist attacks.

Hamas' refusal to extend Phase One and free more of the 59 hostages still in Gaza brought the Netanyahu government to a decision to hit Hamas militarily and resume the war.

CBN News spoke with Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, IDF international spokesman, about the goals of the military in this round of fighting.

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news.***  

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More