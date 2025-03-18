IDF Spokesman as Gaza Fighting Resumes: 'A War We Must Conduct and Must Win'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The series of Israel Defense Forces air strikes on Gaza Tuesday represents a major change from the past two months when Phase One of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas produced relative quiet as the two sides exchanged Israeli hostages –living and dead – for more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, many who had murdered Israelis in terrorist attacks.

Hamas' refusal to extend Phase One and free more of the 59 hostages still in Gaza brought the Netanyahu government to a decision to hit Hamas militarily and resume the war.

CBN News spoke with Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, IDF international spokesman, about the goals of the military in this round of fighting.

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

