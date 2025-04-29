huckabeejns_hdv.jpg
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir.

Huckabee: If Iran Talks Fail, Trump Won't Be Dragged Into War, 'He'll Lead It'

Chris Mitchell
04-29-2025

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Trump administration continues its talks with Iran, and Israelis are addressing the potential outcomes of those negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that any deal cannot give Iran a path to nuclear weapons.

 "A bad deal is worse than no deal.  We need a good deal," Netanyahu declared.

At the JNS International Policy Summit, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer noted President Trump pulled out of the previous nuclear deal with iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by President Barack Obama.    

"I have a lot of confidence that President Trump would walk away from a bad deal today as he walked away from a bad deal then.  And I think he's been very clear  Iran is never going to have a nuclear weapon," Dermer stated.

America's new ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, told the conference Monday that if Iran won't definitively abandon the pursuit of nuclear weapons, President Trump "won't be dragged into a war, he'll lead it."

"I think the President has been as clear as any political figure in history as saying there will be no holding back,and those were his words, those are his policies," Huckabee observed.

The ambassador also spoke of the evil Hamas committed on October 7th, 2023, when it invaded Israel, torturing and slaughtering pregnant women, babies, the elderly, and the disabled.

"Who does that?" Huckabee asked. "People who are evil, that's who."

He added, "This is a vertical battle between heaven and hell, between good and evil. The United States of America and President Trump stand for good and not evil.  And that's why he's made it very clear that Hamas has no future in Gaza or anywhere else on this earth."

Some still argue that permanent Middle East peace can be achieved through the so-called two-state solution: carving a Palestinian state right out of Judea and Samaria, the biblical heartland of Israel.      

"That idea is folly, nothing more than folly," Netanyahu responded. "We just tried a Palestinian state in Gaza. You saw what that brought, right?"

In Gaza, he demanded not only that Hamas must go, but that the Palestinian Authority cannot take over. 

"Why replace one regime that is sworn to our destruction with another regime that is sworn to our destruction?" he asked.  

As for handing control of Judea and Samaria to the Palestinian Authority, Huckabee pointed out that God gave the Jews the land long ago.

"Israel is a chosen place for a chosen people for a chosen purpose. And I say that not because I'm Jewish. I say it because it's true. And I affirm that which has been the truth for 35 hundred years. This is His (God's) land," Huckabee affirmed.

And He still guards it, according to the ambassador.

"The only explanation for the creation and the survival and the victory of Israel is that God's hand is upon this land, and it always will be," he said.

