Hostages Released Bring Joy, Bibas Dad to Be Freed Next

Israel is celebrating the release of eight hostages and preparing to welcome three more on Saturday. However, the joy is tempered by the reality that terrorists are being freed from Israeli prisons, and there is still no clear plan for Gaza’s future.

Israeli officials say the three hostages set to be released from Gaza on Saturday are Ofer Calderon, American-Israeli Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas. Bibas is the father of 2-year-old Kfir and 5-year-old Ariel, who remain in captivity in Gaza along with their mother, Shiri.

The eight hostages released on Thursday returned to a hero’s welcome from family, friends, and the entire nation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exclaimed, “Arbel, Agam, Gadi, Welcome Home! The entire State of Israel embraces you, as do my wife, Sarah, and I.”

Berger, a violinist, was one of five female IDF observer soldiers abducted by Hamas. She spent much of her time in captivity with fellow hostage Liri Albag.

Together, they avoided eating leavened bread during Passover, attempted to fast on Yom Kippur, and observed the Sabbath. On the helicopter to the hospital, Berger held up a sign thanking the nation, reading, "On the way, I chose faith, and I returned home with faith."

Released hostage Agam Berger:



“i chose the path of faith, and through faith I came home.



Thank you to the nation of Israel and to the heroic soldiers of the IDF.



There is no one in the world like you!”



Welcome home Agam



@IDF pic.twitter.com/6zSK2YmHbT — Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 30, 2025

Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehoud’s Harrowing Ordeal

80-year-old Gadi Moses, who endured captivity for 482 days, returned to Israel smiling as he reunited with his children. He had been abducted from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where his partner was killed and many of his family members were also taken hostage. All of them were freed a year ago in a previous deal — except him.

Arbel Yehud reportedly spent her entire 482 days in isolation. Her chaotic exit from Gaza saw her surrounded by angry mobs of Gazans yelling and pushing as she made her way to safety.

Her ordeal was so disturbing that Netanyahu temporarily suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners until he received assurances from mediators that such incidents would not happen again.

"During the release of our hostages today, we all saw shocking scenes," Netanyahu said. "We made it clear to the mediators that we do not intend to accept any risk to our hostages. And I will add — whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."

Yehud and Moses were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Upon her release, Yehud was taken to Sheba Medical Center, where she reunited with her family.

Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, General Director of Shamir Medical Center, stated:

"As in previous cases, we prioritize the human aspect first and foremost. As long as the medical situation allows, we ensure privacy and a supportive environment for the hostages to reunite with their families and loved ones."

The five Thai hostages, who have no family in Israel, were greeted at the hospital by Thailand’s ambassador. They appear to be in good health.

"Thank you, thank you so much. I'm sure that they will feel at home here,” Thai Ambassador Pannabha Chandraramya told the Israeli crowd gathered to greet the hostages.

Trump’s Envoy and U.S. Support for Israel

President Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, toured Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday meeting with hostage families as the latest group of hostages was freed.

Witkoff assured them that Trump is committed to securing the release of all remaining hostages.

Witkoff also met with Bezalel Smotrich, a top opponent of the ceasefire deal. After their meeting, Smotrich posted on X that Witkoff spoke of “out-of-the-box thinking the U.S. is advancing to enable the destruction of the forces of evil and the advancement of peace through strength in the Middle East and beyond. The U.S. under President Trump is leading a moral and just path.”

Palestinian Prisoners Released, Terrorists Celebrated

Among the 110 Palestinian prisoners released on Thursday in exchange for the hostages was Zakaria Zubeidi, a notorious West Bank terrorist leader responsible for numerous deadly attacks. He received a hero’s welcome in Ramallah, where he thanked Allah for his freedom.

Despite suffering over a year of devastating losses, Hamas continues to project an image of victory. A senior Hamas official recently stated, “The Palestinian people were not defeated. The enemy did not achieve its goals.”

In an interview with Iranian television, Mohammed al-Najjar, head of Hamas’ youth department, boasted, "October 7 will be repeated with attacks from the West Bank, Lebanon, Egypt — from the east and from all directions. We have achieved a great victory against an enemy that claimed to be invincible."

Hamas official Taher Nounou insists that Hamas will continue to govern Gaza, claiming that the group has been negotiating with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which currently rules the West Bank. However, Israel firmly opposes the PA ruling Gaza, recalling how Hamas assassinated PA leaders the last time it took control.

The Hostage Deal and the Future

Negotiators will begin discussing the next phase on Monday, aiming for the release of all remaining living hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Meanwhile, President Trump appears willing to use economic pressure to push Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees displaced by the war. Both countries have previously refused, but Trump made his stance clear on Thursday, stating, "They’re going to do it, okay? We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it."