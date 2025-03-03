'Tragic Awakening': Rabbi Reveals About 'Learning to Love the Lessons of Jew-Hatred'

Jew-hatred exploded globally after October 7th, especially on college campuses.

A recent poll of Jewish college students found that 83 percent have experienced or witnessed some form of antisemitism since October 7th. One in four have had to take security precautions.

In his new book, Who's Afraid of the Big, Bad Jew?, author and filmmaker Rabbi Raphael Shore invites readers to explore this hatred from the antisemite's point of view. Starting with Hitler and following through to modern-day extremists, Shore finds that Jews are not persecuted because they are bad but because they are good and have transformed and strengthened societies.

After working to understand the antisemitism that motivated Adolf Hitler, Rabbi Shore said, "He was very clear that the Jewish people are bringing light into the world, and he wanted darkness. And this has been a theme of antisemitism from the beginning."

CBN goes in depth with Rabbi Shore on The 700 Club on Tuesday. Check this article later today to see the entire interview.

Shore is also the producer of Tragic Awakening, a new film that delves into the roots of Jew-hatred through the insights of a former antisemite, offering disturbing revelations about the world's oldest hatred.

CBN's Jerusalem Dateline interviewed Rabbi Shore HERE about his book and film as he documents the roots of antisemitism, the "world's oldest hatred."

The "Tragic Awakening" film will be available to watch online on March 16 by clicking HERE.