Hostage Families Elated, Relieved to Receive Loved Ones as Israel Decides on Response to Trump Ultimatum

Israeli hostages Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, and Alexander Troufanov, 29, are escorted by Hamas and islamic Jihad fighters and are handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Three Israeli hostages held for 498 days by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza were released Saturday in exchange for more than 360 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, many with blood on their hands.

Yair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, an American-Israeli, and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, were paraded in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, then turned over to the Red Cross and released to the Israel Defense Forces.

The three were pale and had lost weight, but they looked less emaciated than the hostages freed last weekend, and elated family members reacted with relief and joy when the three were back in Israel.

Avital, Sagui Dekel-Chen's wife, declared, "My breath came back. I'm very emotional. He's such a cutie. There's an enormous amount of relief that he's in the IDF's hands." Dekel-Chen learned to his joy that he had a new daughter, born in the time of his captivity.

The family of Yair Horn, whose brother is still held in Gaza "We can breathe a bit. Our Yair is home after he survived hell and horrors in Gaza. Now, we need to bring back Eitan, so that our family will truly be able to breathe. We thank the IDF soldiers and the security forces who sacrifice their lives and bodies, and we send condolences to the bereaved families who lost their most beloved, for all of us."

Trufanov's family expressed happiness as well, stating, "We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Sasha’s return home after 498 long and harrowing days in captivity. On October 7, Sasha was brutally abducted from his home and shot in both legs. Seeing him today strengthens us and gives us great hope for the long rehabilitation process ahead. This is a moment of immense relief for us, his friends, and everyone who held on to hope and prayed for his return.”

It was a bittersweet time for Trufanov, who learned that his father had been killed during the Hamas terror attack on October 7th, 2023.

Watch analysis from CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell on YouTube

The three former hostages will be treated at Israeli medical centers, undergoing physical checkups and a much more extended time of psychological care after they return to their families.

Hamas operatives mocked President Donald Trump, boasting that they released only three hostages and not the entire group that Trump had demanded last week.

The president released a statement on Truth Social, reading in part, "Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen. They seem to be in good shape! This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages."

Trump added, "Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!"

Walla News reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will talk Saturday night with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, along with Israeli negotiators and defense officials to form a response to the Trump ultimatum.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***