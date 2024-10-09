Smoke rises following an explosion in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

As Hezbollah's Power Dwindles, Netanyahu Urges Lebanese: 'Stand Up and Take Your Country Back'

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Hezbollah continues to launch rockets at Israel and Israel continues to pound Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is appealing to the Lebanese people to take back their country from the Iranian-backed terror group.

The Israel Defense Forces' attacks on Hezbollah could soon defeat Iran's proxy – the largest terror army in the world.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared Tuesday, "When the smoke and fog have cleared, in Iran they will realize that they have lost the most valuable asset there is, Hezbollah."

Also on Tuesday, Netanyahu made his case directly to the people of Lebanon to take this golden opportunity to overthrow the Jihadists.

"We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah's replacement and the replacement of his replacement. Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it's been for many, many years. Stand up and take your country back," Netanyahu exhorted.

The prime minister recently made a similar direct plea to the Iranian people, imagining a day soon when Israel and Iran would be at peace.

That could mean a whole new Middle East with Israel forming alliances with Arab nations not out to destroy it, possibly thriving and prospering together.

Iran and Hezbollah are still talking tough, but Hezbollah is so close to defeat, that it's now urging a ceasefire.

Iranian leaders are worried enough that they're reportedly holding secret talks with the U.S. and Arab nations about a ceasefire that would end all fighting around Israel.

Although the U.S. is calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Biden administration can now see evidence of why Israel has had to strike Hezbollah so hard.

IDF troops in southern Lebanon have been finding dozens of terror tunnels and underground strongholds from which Hezbollah planned to easily launch October 7th-style attacks against Israel.

IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated Tuesday, "We are investigating and destroying them."

He added, "Tonight we have updated that we have located and neutralized a tunnel about 25 meters long which crossed about 10 meters of the fence."

