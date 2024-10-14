Hezbollah Drone Attack Kills 4, Wounds Dozens at IDF Military Base as U.S. Sends THAAD Missile Defense System

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's military suffered one of the worst attacks since the October 7th war took place at an Israel Defense Forces base Sunday, even as the U.S. is sending advanced anti-tank missiles for backup to the Jewish State.

The Hezbollah drone strike at a base dozens of miles from the Lebanon border killed four IDF soldiers and wounded 58 others. Ambulances rushed to the scene and then off to hospitals with the wounded.

"It was a difficult scene, said Magen David Adom paramedic Rafi Sheva. "The impact of the drone strike caused injuries due to the blast and shrapnel – serious injuries."

The drone reportedly crashed into a base cafeteria at dinnertime and exploded without any warning siren to warn troops of the incoming drone.

After such a horrifying attack from the air, and with Iran's recent launching of 181 ballistic missiles at Israel, the news that the U.S. has sent an advanced air defense system couldn't come at a better time.

One hundred U.S. troops come with the system to operate the complex machinery. Just one of the system's batteries can knock down 72 ballistic missiles.

When President Joe Biden was asked why he was sending the battery, he answered simply, "To defend Israel."

In southern Lebanon, top IDF leaders are showing reporters the tunnels where Hezbollah terrorists could prepare unseen for a sudden invasion of Israel, just across the border.

Standing in one of the tunnels, Brig. Gen. Yiftach Norkin, commanding officer of Israel's 146th Division, explained, "There are several other tunnels similar to this one. We are currently operating to expose, neutralize and destroy them."

All the homes in the villages close to the border with Israel were filled with the weapons Hezbollah would need to invade Israel and were connected to many terrorist tunnels.

One unidentified IDF commander noted as he walked through one village that every house is occupied by Hezbollah and the houses are filled with weapons. The IDF has confiscated dozens of truckloads of weapons.

“What characterizes these places is that each and every one of them is a military target and an underground outpost with many tunnels," declared Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Once the military clears Hezbollah from the area, Gallant stressed that Israel won't let the terrorists back in so that more than 60,000 Israelis can safely return to their homes near the border.

“We will not allow the return of the terrorists into these places," Gallant said. "This is the essential thing in order to maintain the safety of the residents of the north.”

In 2006, at the end of the Second Lebanon War, the United Nations guaranteed its UNIFIL peacekeepers would make sure Hezbollah didn't pour into southern Lebanon and again threaten Israel with terrorists and missiles.

They've not only failed to do that, but they allowed Hezbollah to build military infrastructure containing stored weapons and accommodating terrorist troops. Hezbollah also dug some of its tunnels just yards away from UNIFIL bases.

Israel has wounded some of the U.N. peacekeepers while striking nearby Hezbollah targets. Forty nations who sent peacekeepers are strongly complaining against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains their anger is misplaced.

"Instead of criticizing Israel, they should direct their criticism to Hezbollah, which uses UNIFIL as a human shield," Netanyahu asserted.

He also sent an urgent message to the U.N. boss.

"Mr. Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said.

