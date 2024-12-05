Hezbollah Already Rebuilding Weapon Supply as Congress Honors Slain US-Israeli Soldier

After enduring heavy blows from Israeli forces, Hezbollah is working to rebuild its massive array of weapons so it can once again try to wipe Israel off the map. In the Gaza Strip, Hamas has been so significantly weakened that it might be prepared to negotiate a hostage deal.

U.S. intelligence says Hezbollah is recruiting more fighters and looking for more weapons. News reports indicate Hezbollah aims to rebuild for fighting far into the future, despite Israel eliminating more than half its weapons and killing thousands of its fighters.

One of Israel's primary concerns is that Hezbollah might attempt to rearm during the ceasefire, even though the agreement explicitly prohibits such actions.

Regarding Hamas, Israel’s Defense Minister suggests that as the IDF has targeted and weakened both Hamas' main allies—Iran and Hezbollah—it is isolating Hamas and improving the chances for a hostage deal.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Both the deterrence on Iran and what is happening in Lebanon and in all places... the intensity of the pressure on this monstrous organization called Hamas is increasing and there is a chance that this time we will really be able to advance a hostage deal."

The Israeli government reportedly has submitted a new ceasefire proposal.

President-elect Donald Trump’s designated Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff recently visited Qatar and Israel to initiate discussions on achieving a Gaza ceasefire and securing a hostage release agreement ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration, according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Trump has appointed Adam Boehler - one of the negotiators of the Abraham Accords - as a special envoy for hostage affairs.

The IDF announced the recovery of 38-year-old Israeli hostage Itai Svirsky’s body in a joint operation with the Shin Bet. Svirsky was abducted during the October 7th massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri, where he was visiting his parents.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari explained, "Itai was abducted from his parents' home in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7th. His parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists, and he was kidnapped alive." He added, "In January, we announced he was murdered, and together with him, Yossi Sharabi was killed."

In the U.S. Capitol, New York lawmakers paid tribute to Israeli-American Omer Neutra. The IDF announced on Monday the 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier was killed in the October 7th attack.

Neutra, the grandson of Holocaust survivors and a native New Yorker came to Israel as a lone soldier to protect the Jewish nation. He served as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. His tank appears in an image that has become emblematic of October 7th - you can see it here overrun by Hamas terrorists.

To honor his bravery and sacrifice, members of Congress reflected on Neutra’s legacy and the devastating loss of his life.

Rep. Michael Lawler (R-NY) said, "Omer, serving as a tank commander, was among the first to respond to Hamas' brutal attack, risking his life to protect others. Tragically, as we learned this weekend, his life was taken during this horrific massacre."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated, "On this day of pure evil, Omer Neutra lost his life commanding his tank platoon in defense of Israel against these barbaric Hamas terrorists."

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) shared, "When I met Omer's parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, in December of 2023, they described Omer as a likable, big goofy kid who excelled in sports, and who other kids liked to be around."

Lawler called for a moment of silence, asking “all members to join me for a brief moment of silence in honor of Omer Neutra.”

In Israel, thousands also gathered in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to mourn and pray upon hearing that Neutra was killed.