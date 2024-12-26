Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lighting the first candle of Hanukkah with employees of the Prime Minister's Office. Photo Credit: Haim Zach, GPO.

As Hanukkah Begins, Israeli Leaders Warn Houthi Chiefs They Could Be Targets if Missile, Drone Attacks Don't Stop

JERUSALEM, Israel – As many Christians worldwide were finishing their Christmas celebrations, Jews here in Israel and elsewhere began marking the eight days of Hanukkah.

In Israel, the Festival of Lights has its challenges: sirens blare daily to warn of a growing threat of Houthi missile and drone launches from Yemen.

The Israel Defense Forces announced twice on Wednesday that they had intercepted two drones fired by Houthis. In the first attack, ten people were injured as they ran to shelters, and others were treated for anxiety. Officials briefly suspended all flights coming into and out of Ben Gurion Airport.

One Houthi official posted on X, "Run to the shelters. We have warned you many times to stop killing the children of Gaza."

At a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “Today we are lighting the first candle of Hanukkah to mark the victory of the Maccabees then, and also the victory of the Maccabees of today."

He added, “Like then, we are striking at our enemies…. The Houthis will also learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and others have learned, and this will also take time. This lesson will be learned across the Middle East."

Defense Minister Israel Katz sounded a more direct warning to the Iranian-backed Houthis, suggesting they may face the same fate as the leadership of Iran's other proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

“I warned and said that just as we dealt with (former Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar in Gaza, (Hamas political leader Ismail) Haniyeh in Tehran, and (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah in Beirut, we will also deal with the heads of the Houthis in Sana’a and everywhere in Yemen," Katz cautioned.

Israel has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Houthi attacks. That meeting is scheduled for Monday in New York.

