Hamas Provides Names of First Hostages to be Released as Israelis Divided over Ceasefire Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – One day late, Hamas finally has released the names of three hostages set to be freed on Sunday.

In Israel, tensions are high as some are still protesting the deal that would release hundreds of convicted Palestinian murderers in exchange for the kidnapped hostages.

Hamas gave the names of three hostages they would release today: Romi Gonen, shot and then abducted from the Nova Music Festival, British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, shot and abducted from her Kfar Aza apartment, and Doron Stenbracher, also taken from her home in Kfar Aza.

Early Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces revealed they had recovered and returned the body of soldier Oron Shaul in a secret operation. Shaul and Hadar Goldin fell in battle in the 2014 Gaza war, and their bodies have been held there since then.

Some worry that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's heated rhetoric may kill the ceasefire deal even before many hostages are freed. He's threatening to go back to war if necessary to finish off Hamas.

"We reserve the right to return to fighting if needed with the backing of the United States," Netanyahu declared.

The IDF, Israeli hospitals, and medical and health professionals have been preparing for the hostages' return, getting private spaces ready for the meetings with relatives, and trying to anticipate what they might need or want.

Some in Israel are desperate to see all of the hostages freed at any cost. They believe in pressuring the Israeli government, not Hamas.

Zahiro Shahar Mor, nephew of hostage Avraham Munder stated, "Our goal is to ensure this government implements the entire agreement, fully."

President-elect Trump had much to do with this deal coming together, and hostage families believe he can make it succeed.

Ofri Bibas Levy, sister of hostage Yarden Bibas told Trump, "This deal would not have been possible without you. We look to you and your leadership in returning all of our families."

Other Israelis hold the opposite view, believing the deal is a victory for Hamas.

They carried coffins to symbolize the lives of IDF soldiers they say will have been wasted in Gaza if this ceasefire allows Hamas to win.

Yehoshua Shin, father of a slain Israeli soldier, insisted, "It's a deal that is like a prize for the terror. Please stop this minute and push to destroy the Hamas and bring the hostages back by total victory and not by that deal."

In Gaza, Palestinians took to the streets to cheer the deal. Many will now be able to return to what is left of their homes.

Egypt has dozens of aid vehicles, ambulances, and healthcare workers ready to rush in as the ceasefire begins.

For Israelis, one of the most frightening aspects of the agreement is the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who murdered Jews. They will be freed in exchange for hostages.

Israel's top intelligence agency says that in the 2011 deal to return kidnapped soldier Gilad Shalit, some 80 percent of the more than 1,000 freed terrorists returned to commit acts of terror.

