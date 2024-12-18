Gaza Hostage Deal Remains Elusive as Netanyahu Visits Troops in Golan Buffer Zone

JERUSALEM, Israel – A deal to free the Hamas-held hostages and end the war in Gaza remains elusive.

Some freed hostages worry that Israel may accept a deal in which Hamas would release only a few captives at a time.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the Golan buffer zone with Syria, and in Washington, congressional leaders pledged to stand with the Jewish people against antisemitism as they mark Hanukkah.

Some sources report a deal to free the hostages could be reached within a month, and that such a deal is closer than ever.

Others suggest such talk of an imminent deal is exaggerated.

The main sticking point: Hamas believes if the war isn't ended permanently and all the hostages are freed, Israel will then wipe out the terror group.

Hamas reportedly has proposed releasing a few hostages at a time as long as the parties extend the ceasefire.

The notion of a deal that doesn't free all the hostages at once infuriates former captives and family members of those who remain in Gaza.

Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky declared "Bring the hostages home. No words, no promise. Only action. Bring them back, all of them."

Another rescued hostage, Sharon Aloni Curio, echoed those sentiments, saying, "I know exactly what the hostages are going through. I saw it. I experienced it. A partial deal will be a stain on the heart of our society for generations."

Aloni Curio added, "Decision-makers must understand the scars and illnesses we returned with after just 52 days: pneumonia, infections, weight loss, unending fears, and nightmares. Now imagine 438 days like this.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Mount Hermon near the Syrian border, declaring that Israeli Defense Forces troops will stay in the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the strategic Golan Heights to guarantee that the recent jihadist takeover of Syria doesn't create problems for the Jewish nation.

"Its importance to Israel's security has only been reinforced in recent years, and especially in recent weeks with the dramatic events taking place here below us in Syria. We will determine the best arrangement that will ensure our security," Netanyahu said.

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel explained why Israeli jets have struck more than 300 military targets since rebels took over in Damascus. She said it was “to make sure that terrorist organizations don't have access to highly sophisticated weapons, ballistic missiles, including chemical weapons as well."

Congressional leaders in the U.S. marked Hanukkah by lighting a menorah on Tuesday. Hanukkah commemorates God keeping the Jewish Temple flame lit for many days in ancient times when there was only enough oil for a few hours.

In a year of rising antisemitism, the flame gives hope.

"We all know that 2024 was a very difficult year for Jewish Americans," noted House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, "Amid a rise in antisemitic attacks at home and abroad, we need to keep the flame of hope burning brighter, greater, more than ever."

Johnson added, "We believe the light of truth always overcomes the darkness of terror."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) promised, "We will continue to reiterate with moral clarity that antisemitism in any way, shape or form is unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American."

The leaders lit the flame with Rabbi Levi Shemtov, affectionately known as the Rabbi of Capitol Hill.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates and news alerts.***