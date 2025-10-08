'A Different World': Trump Announces Hostage Release Deal to End Gaza War, Plans Sunday Visit to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – After two years of war, Israel and Hamas agreed to end the fighting in Gaza and free the hostages. The historic agreement sets the stage for a post-war Gaza and Middle East. Now, the hostage families wait for their loved ones after more than 700 days in captivity.

Hostage family members celebrated with President Trump over the phone on Wednesday. The president told Fox News' Sean Hannity about the first phase of the deal.

"So great for Israel," he declared. "So great for Muslims, for the Arab countries, and so great for this country, the United States of America, that we can be involved in making a deal like this happen. You know, for years, they talked about peace in the Middle East. You know, this is more than Gaza; this is peace in the Middle East.”

The president talked about what is coming, as he explained, "You’ll see Gaza being rebuilt. We’re forming a council, a 'council of peace' we think it’s going to be called, and it’s going to be very powerful. And I think to a large extent, it’s going to have to do with the whole Gaza situation and people are going to be taken care of. It’s going to be a different world. I think the Middle East came together. Amazingly, they came together."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement, saying in part, "With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel. From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved."

Netanyahu continued, "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point."

On Thursday, the government will vote on the deal, and the IDF will redeploy, based on the withdrawal conditions..

Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Sunday, and the hostages are expected to be released on Monday, an event Israelis and others have hoped and prayed for the past 24 long months.

CBN News will have more as this story develops.