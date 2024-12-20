Danon after UN Vote: Intl Court 'Weaponized' against Israel; Concerns Grow about Turkish Syria Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – New pressure is building on Israel from the United Nations as it passed a resolution pushed by Norway, asking the International Court of Justice to decide if Israel is obligated to support aid groups such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza.

This comes after Israel banned UNRWA because some of its staff participated in the brutal October 7, 2023 attack on the Jewish nation.

Norway believes Israel must let UNRWA do its work in Gaza.

Norway's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Andreas Kravik stated, "Israel, under international law, has an obligation to – provide assistance to – collaborate with all those entities, the UN humanitarian organizations and third states, and let them help those who are suffering."

The I.C.J.'s opinion won't be binding on Israel, but it could increase international pressure on the Jewish state.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon declared, "The I.C.J. now has been weaponized...its advisory opinions undermined to attack Israel."

This resolution adds to the U.N. record of voting against Israel more than all other countries combined.

Meanwhile, Syrians are uncovering atrocities committed by the Assad regime. They're digging up mass graves that may hold more than 100,000 tortured and slain victims.

Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Stephen Rapp, noted, "We have documented that this crime occurred. We have documented from satellite imagery and from witness testimony that the bodies were buried in trenches."

Mohammed Ghazaleh, a resident of Syria's Qirfeh village, said, "You can see the corpses of our relatives. We had hoped to find them in a prison (like Saydnaya or Aadra). But we didn't find anyone, and it broke our hearts. They were burned alive here after being doused in fuel."

"Some of them were killed by burning, others by shooting. One was hung by a rope,' said Dr. Moussa Al-Zouebi, head of the Izraa Health Directorate. "There were executions by shooting in the head, in the eye, also some were burned.”

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller noted, "There are a number of groups who are operating on the ground in Syria now, who are combing through former prisons, former detention sites, gathering as much information as possible."

Concern is rising about a potential attack by Turkey's Syrian proxies against the U.S.-backed Kurds in Northeast Syria. That could lead to a massacre of the Kurds and their Christian allies and the possible freeing of thousands of imprisoned ISIS terrorists.

Kenneth Timmerman, a senior fellow at the First Policy Institute, observed, "Those Kurds, who have been financed by the United States, who are American allies and have been for decades – those Kurds are protecting prison camps where there are estimated to be 45,000 to 50,000 ISIS fighters and their families."

"This is going to be an absolute disaster for Syria and for the Middle East and for the Christians of Syria who still remain there," Timmerman added.

The U.S. has troops on the ground to fight ISIS, but only a couple thousand.

Pentagon Spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated, "Those forces, what they've been doing, is all focused on the 'Defeat ISIS' mission."

So, the U.S. is concentrating on what it can do diplomatically.

"What we want to see is the establishment of a Syrian national government that encompasses all of the various ethnic groups inside Syria," the State Department's Miller explained.

However, Dave Eubanks of the Free Burma Rangers worries about what will happen if the U.S. can't get Turkey to call off its proxies.

There'll be a great slaughter, not just of Kurds, but of Christians, and anybody who opposes these Islamic radicals in northeast Syria. ISIS will rise again right now, and we will lose one of the few allies we have in the region," Eubanks said.

