Critics Say White House Faction Planning Anti-Israel UN Resolution Before Trump Back in Office

JERUSALEM, Israel – With just two weeks left until President-elect Trump takes office, there are rumors that the Biden administration may be trying to use the U.N. to cause further international damage to Israel.

At the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is known for the heavy pressure he applied against Israel since the war's beginning, surprised many in Washington and Jerusalem by almost exclusively blaming Hamas for the hostage stalemate.

In its waning days, the Biden team is supposedly considering a new anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council that would undermine President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East policy.

The Hudson Institute's Michael Doran, co-host of the "Israel Update" podcast, described the sneaky way some in the White House plan to pass the resolution.

"There will be an official finding by the State Department that Israel is in violation of (a clause in the U.S.'s Foreign Assistance Act) 620i. It's blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza," Doran explained.

The Security Council would then take that finding as evidence that it needs to pass a resolution punishing Israel.

The U.S. would reportedly abstain during the vote on that resolution so it would pass. World bodies such as the International Criminal Court would then use that measure to justify condemning Israel and hobbling the Netanyahu government.

"This resolution and the American official finding will be used by the ICJ (International Court of Justice), the ICC (International Criminal Court), etc., against Israel," Doran said.

Caroline Glick a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy and host of "The Caroline Glick Show," told Washington Watch, "What we're looking at here is fear that they'll use these 18 days to undermine Trump and his ability to move forward with his own Middle East policy, and to further damage Israel's standing in the international arena."

Gaza ceasefire and hostage release negotiations continue in Qatar but at a snail's pace. Hamas has reportedly agreed to release 34 hostages Israel has asked for. However, the terror group is demanding a week-long ceasefire so it can talk to the hostages' captors and determine who is alive and who is dead among those 34 hostages.

This weekend, Hamas released a video of an Israeli soldier, Liri Albag, who has been held hostage in Gaza for almost 460 days.

Her parents talked to top Israeli leaders after the video came out. Eli Albag stated, "We told them to make a deal. This is the time. There's Liri and 99 other hostages who need to return home quickly."

They also told Israel's Channel 12 News, "The video released today ripped our hearts to shreds" and they asked it not be made public.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has tried time and again to pressure Israel during its war with Hamas in Gaza, made a stunning admission, telling The New York Times that every time Hamas saw such pressure being applied to Israel, the terror group backed off from a hostage deal.

"Whenever there has been public daylight between the United States and Israel and the perception that pressure was growing on Israel, we've seen it: Hamas has pulled back to agreeing to a ceasefire and release of the hostages," Blinken admitted.

He now blames Hamas almost exclusively for the war and the hostages' continued captivity.

"For all the understandable criticism of the way Israel has conducted itself in Gaza," Blinken remarked, "you hear virtually nothing from anyone since October 7th about Hamas. Why there hasn't been a unanimous chorus around the world for Hamas to put down its weapons, to give up the hostages, to surrender – I don't know what the answer is to that."

In Samaria, also known as the West Bank, three terrorists fired on a bus Monday killing three Israelis and wounding at least 7 others.

The main highway where the attack took place passes through the Palestinian town of al-Funduq. Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, told reporters that terrorism won't break their spirit.

"I say in a very clear way from here to our barbaric enemies and to the whole world: we will never break down, the people of Israel will win, we will get stronger, and the settlements in Samaria will be built up more," he insisted.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news alerts and updates.***