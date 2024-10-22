Christians from 54 Nations Brave War Dangers to Bless Israel at ICEJ Feast of Tabernacles

JERUSALEM, Israel – Even though Israel faces war on seven fronts, Christians are coming to Jerusalem in a show of unity during the biblical Feast of Tabernacles, known in Israel as Sukkot.

Battling a fear of war and travel difficulty, given airline cancellations, Christians still came to Israel to participate in the special celebration.



They toured southern Israeli communities ravaged during the October 7th, 2023, attack, heard from an Israel Defense Forces soldier, and on the fifth night of the feast, President Isaac Herzog welcomed them at Jerusalem's Tower of David Museum.

Herzog told the crowd, "In this time of so much grief, your gathering here says clearly and loudly: there is an answer to hatred, there is an answer to brutality, there is an answer to evil. Like so many Christian communities throughout the world, you have stood with the Jewish people in our hour of darkness."

Despite the war, more than 500 Christians from some 50 nations came to stand with the Jewish people and say, "You are not alone."



International Christian Embassy-Jerusalem Senior Spokesman David Parsons told CBN News, "It's the largest solidarity mission to Israel since the war began on October 7th last year – and it's a Christian solidarity mission."

Parsons believes the message is clear.

"We want to tell the people of Israel that all these charges of genocide against them, all the accusations and people trying to shame them, or anyone who supports them, we're going to stand here beside them, knowing they are fighting a just war in a moral way," Parsons stated.



The ICEJ has held the annual celebrations since 1980, with thousands attending each year. Parsons, though, sees this year's gathering as unique.



This is a Gideon's army. When the Lord told Gideon, (to) send the people home, he said if they're afraid, go home. So, we have a high caliber of people of faith who have come here to make this statement of support for Israel," Parsons declared.



Delegations from 54 countries, including some with no formal diplomatic ties to Israel, carried their flags in the roll call of the nations. It also included an Iranian Christian.



They joined together in an original song about freedom for the hostages based on Psalm 126. The lyrics dream about how the people of Israel will rejoice when the captives are set free.





Knesset member and former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat saluted the Christians on behalf of the government.



I think the ICEJ is one of the well-known secrets of Israel's success. The support you give us in good times, (and) in hard times today, are not, should not, be taken for granted. And I'm here to salute you," Barkat stated.



This year's largest delegation came from Germany.



Gottfried Bühler, who works with the ICEJ in Germany, told us, "We have 65 people attending. And why are we coming? We want to show solidarity in these critical days for Israel, for the Jewish people, and for the State of Israel."



Bühler noted that while they may have fear among some within the crowd, as Christians who trust in the Bible, they were bold enough to come.



"Germany, we have our history with the Jewish people, 80 years ago. And, these people, they are taking responsibility – they want not – they don't want that the history is coming back," he declared.

Vivienne Myburgh of the ICEJ-South Africa contends that the anti-Israel stance of her government doesn't represent all the people.

"There are many praying for Israel. There are many supporting Israel on many levels financially, in prayer, advocating," Myburgh said.



Israel-lovers in South Africa are following the biblical injunction to celebrate the feast in Jerusalem as well as stand with Israel. She's noticed that the Christians' act of solidarity has touched many in the land.



"We reached out to the people, we've brought gifts for the people and letters and just to encourage them, and they are so encouraged," she related.



One of Myburgh's goals is to let Israelis know they have many friends in South Africa.



"We are standing with you and we will continue to pray for you, to pray for your hostages to come home, to pray for the protection of your soldiers in Gaza, in the northern border," she said. "And we know that God is watching over you. We know that he is working out his plans and purposes in the nation of Israel today, and we are just blessed to be part of being part of that."

