Bunker-Busted: Hezbollah's Nasrallah Believed Dead after Israeli Strike Craters Beirut HQ

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's Air Force demolished Hezbollah's headquarters Friday in a southern suburb of Beirut, using bunker-busting bombs to obliterate the building. Israeli officials believe the strike killed the terror group's leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, which would complete an almost total wipe-out of Hezbollah's leadership structure over the past few weeks.

The strike came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly. The prime minister conferred by phone with his Security Cabinet and left New York to return to Israel shortly afterward.

One Hezbollah source told The Times of Israel that the targeted strikes flattened six buildings, and heavy casualties were reported. One Israeli source told media outlets, “It’s very hard to imagine (Nasrallah) coming out alive from a strike like that.”

According to The Jerusalem Post, follow-up attacks Saturday in the Beirut neighborhood of Dahiya may also have eliminated Muhammad Ali Ismail, a Hezbollah missile unit commander responsible for an attack on central Israel earlier this week, along with his deputy, Hussein Ahmed Ismail. There are reports an Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, may also have been killed.

Israel claims the coordinated attack destroyed weapons depots and armament manufacturing sites in Beirut, while Hezbollah denied the buildings housed weapons.

The Israeli Air Force also attacked sites in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

After the strike in Beirut, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told JNS News, “We need a victory, and then we move to peace." Danon added, “But first we have to be victorious.” That suggested Israel will not be very responsive to repeated U.S. calls for a ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces currently have not changed their plans for a ground invasion of southern Lebanon to eliminate the Hezbollah missile threat to northern Israel that has kept more than 60,000 residents of the north from returning to their homes since October of last year.

