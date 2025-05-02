Arson Terrorism Threat Remains for Israel; Trump Slaps Sanctions on Iranian Oil

An Israeli firefighter battles a wildfire near Latrun, Israel, outside of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Massive wildfires that swept the hills outside Jerusalem and elsewhere are now under control. Israeli authorities warn it's still not clear whether most of the blazes were started by negligence or arson terrorism.

With a war already underway on seven fronts, Israel may be facing a growing threat from Palestinians who urge followers to burn the landscape.

Raging fires set forests ablaze on Wednesday as Israel commemorated Memorial Day. CBN News Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell reported Thursday from the site of one of the worst blazes in Latrun, on the main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Careless hikers may have ignited some of the worst blazes the Jewish nation has had in a decade. However, it appears Palestinians may have deliberately set other fires.

Authorities have arrested three arson suspects so far. Arabic social media sites were filled with praise for the fires, and some sites called for setting more blazes. According to maps of the wildfires, they appeared to be confined exclusively inside Israel and not in Palestinian areas.

CBN's Raz Nair asked Israeli tour guide Ron Lahad why arsonists would do this, especially on the days Israelis were memorializing fallen soldiers and terror victims.

Lahad responded, "For some people, anything that hurts Israel, anything that hurts the day, anything that hurts the country, the symbolism – that's their goal.

In other regional matters, a fourth round of talks to halt Iran's nuclear weapons development was postponed as President Donald Trump applied pressure on Iran through tougher sanctions.

On social media, he warned, "All purchases of Iranian oil, or petrochemical products, must stop NOW!"

The president added, "I put sanctions on last night. Any oil that anybody takes from Iran is not allowed to do business in the United States of America."

At the same time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran it will pay a heavy price for supporting Houthi rebels who have been terrorizing international shipping.

Hegseth posted on X, "We see your LETHAL support to the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing. You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of –and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing."

Early on Friday, Israel intercepted a Houthi missile. Shrapnel fell in a kindergarten in northern Israel, but there were no reported casualties.

In Syria, Israeli jets struck near the presidential palace in Damascus, an attack that was confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz in a joint statement, which read in part, "This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community."

Meanwhile, although barbecues were mostly forbidden on Thursday for the nation's 77th Independence Day, Israelis congregated in the parks to enjoy the beautiful weather.

